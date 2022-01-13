What's the Buzz: A laser light show, music will take you to the Dark Side of the Moon

We’re once again getting into that deep, cold part of winter. Don’t let the temperature keep you home, as there are events galore. If you feel like venturing out, I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities, and festivals right here, every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check all activities, as cancellations can occur. The events listed are for Jan. 13 - 22.

Saturday

Square Dance. Grab your partner and get ready for a night of fun. The first Southeast Ohio Children's Dyslexia Center benefit square dance will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets for the dance are $5, and there will be a 50/50 raffle and cakewalk. The event entrance is at the rear of the building. For more information call 740-432-2702. Guernsey Lodge #66, 730 Wheeling Ave, Cambridge.

2022 Frozen Festival. Downtown Logan will transform into a winter wonderland for the 2022 Frozen Festival. Don’t worry, this festival focuses more on ice than a Disney princess movie, and includes ice carvings and games. Rock on Ice will be doing sculptures and visitors can check out the cool displays at their leisure. The festival is scheduled to run from noon to 6 p.m. For more information call Vicki Hedges at 740-385-3340. Downtown Logan.

January 22

Dark Side of the Moon - Pink Floyd Tribute. A laser show, killer tunes, and one-of-a-kind performance are waiting for you at the Dark Side of the Moon - Pink Floyd Tribute show. The show is scheduled to run from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets are still available and start at $27. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.peoplesbanktheatre.com. Peoples Bank Theatre, 222 Putnam Street, Marietta.

Cambridge Gun Show. Once again being held at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center is the Heritage Gun show. Come look over some of the finest craftsmanship and technology around, and maybe get yourself something for the upcoming hunting season. Guests can buy, sell or trade at the event. Admission is $6 per person. Those who attend and join or renew their NRA membership will get free admission. The show is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit www.heritagegunshowsohio.com. Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, 7033 John Glenn Highway, Cambridge.

As highlighted in last week’s column:

Friday. The World’s Toughest Rodeo. The cowboys are back at Nationwide Arena. There will be a post-rodeo concert by Chase Bryant and a pre-show event for guests to meet the cowboys, take a pony ride, or take a clown barrel photo. Tickets from the September rodeo will be honored at this event. The main rodeo is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com and begin at $23. For more information visit www.nationwidearena.com or call 614-246-2000. Nationwide Arena, 200 West Nationwide Blvd, Columbus.

Interested in having your event listed or know about something you’d like us to share? Email us at whatsthebuzzdailyjeff@gmail.com at least two weeks in advance of the event.