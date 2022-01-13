Surreal, bizarre ceramic sculptures featured in Canton art museum exhibit

CANTON — During the early stages of the pandemic, Hannah Pierce grew frustrated with being unable to exhibit her ceramic sculptures at museums and galleries.

Months dragged on until restrictions were lifted and her imaginative artwork went on display.

"I don't really think my online presence tells a story about the work," Pierce said. "You don't really get to know it from online or just by pictures. So I really want people to see my work in person, so that's a struggle I think I've had (during the pandemic)."

Titled "Unsound," her exhibition can be seen at the Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, through March 6 among a collection of works from other artists.

"I found it kind of hard to get back in the studio for a little bit," the San Diego area artist said of the pandemic. "And then I kind of went full force into it since 2021. But I think 2020 was kind of bleak for a lot of artists. The inspiration just wasn't there."

Pierce teaches ceramics at Palomar College, Grossmont College and San Diego Miramar College.

Showcasing surreal, narrative-driven sculptures portraying bizarre characters and visual metaphors, the Canton exhibition marks Pierce's first solo presentation at a museum.

Her sculptures also have been featured at numerous galleries in the country, as well as Thailand.

Distorting a viewer's perspective through deceptive qualities and exaggerated forms, Pierce also has an upcoming installation for an invitational exhibition at the Bernardaud Foundation in France.

"I feel way more inspired knowing people are going to see the work," said Pierce, a ceramic and mixed-media artist with a studio at Nottingham Center for the Arts in San Marcos, Calif. "It really drives me much more than just making the work for myself."

Addiction and oral fixations are a theme of her pieces.

"We all have our little quick fixes; some are just less destructive than others," she wrote in an artist's statement. "I like to exaggerate our constant 'hunger' for temporary satisfaction regardless of the destructive consequences."

Heavily influenced by Pop Surrealism, "I draw attention to childlike qualities when pertaining to concepts of excess, lack of self-control and escapism," she said. "Within these works, I can bring a sense of humor and absurdity to some of the darker, more challenging aspects of being human in unstable, perpetually changing environments."

"Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross" is the centerpiece of the Canton Museum of Art's winter exhibition. Featured artwork also includes "Tom Franco and The Ice-Creams: Beyond Struggle, When the Future Hello Meets identities Deep Roots," as well as "POP!"

Since the 1990s, Ross, an elite comic book artist, has illustrated iconic characters such as Captain America, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, the Fantastic Four and many others.

On display through April 3, the "POP!" exhibition showcases artists such as Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons, Corita Kent, and Roy Lichtenstein.

"POP!" features pieces from the Canton Museum of Art's collection and those of private lenders in Ohio, as well as from the collection of the Arkansas-based Art Bridges Foundation.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The museum is closed Mondays.

Members receive free admission and the museum offers free admission 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday through sponsorship by PNC Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased at the museum or in advance at www.cantonart.org/ . Masks are still required in galleries.

Admission is $6 for seniors and students; adults, $8; and children and military veterans are admitted free.

During a phone interview, Pierce, an award-winning artist who was featured in Ceramics Monthly as one of the 2021 Emerging Artists, further discussed her inspiration and what she hopes viewers of her sculptures experience.

How do you make your ceramic sculptures unique from other artwork?

"I started off as very interested in illustrating and printmaking and painting, and then I realized when I took ceramics (at Humboldt State University) and had seen all the different surfaces ... I left with a great interest in the combining 2 and 3-D together as a way to create optical illusions and kind of confusion for the viewer."

Where do your ideas and inspiration come from, especially for bizarre and inventive artwork?

"I'll kind of think about things in a way where I want to depict kind of symbols in the work, where I'm not necessarily giving the viewer everything. I kind of want things to be very ambiguous. And so the narratives can become more complex and relate to the viewers. I'll usually ... write down these kinds of things that have a deeper meaning to me. Like rubber ducks or the coffee cups.

"So some of the things initially in my work, I was talking a lot about addictions and oral fixations as well. So I had a lot of like flasks ... and then cigarettes and beer and stuff like that. ... Those are really obvious addictions we might have, but I also use lollipops and coffee cups and stuff like that ... but they're less obvious and more kind of fun and childlike ideas, and bubblegum and stuff like that, too."

What would you like viewers to experience through your art?

"I try purposely to do things in the work to make people spend time with it. ... Kind of complex visual elements, but also all the details in it, too, like when you look at some of the larger faces, there's just like maybe thousands of dots there ... but it's really to make the viewer spend a long time with it. And I hope that they see themselves in the work, too.

"I've kind of noticed that people want to see me in the work, and they ask me is it me or is that a friend? I really mean for the work to be universal in a way, but I'll use myself and friends and just random people for references, but ... I want the viewer to actually see their own lives in it a little bit and kind of take it home with them. (And) I spend a lot of time making sure that I wow the viewers as well.

"I want people to look at the work and think there's really beautiful qualities to it, and then maybe be slightly disgusted or disturbed by certain things, but ultimately, it's appealing to look at."

Reach Ed at 330-580-8315 and ebalint@gannett.com

On Twitter @ebalintREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Surreal, bizarre ceramic sculptures featured in Canton art museum exhibit