West Linn Police Log: Caller warns of lewd images drawn in snow

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department.

12/30/2021 6:18 a.m. A man on Calaroga Court told police that people drew obscene images in the snow in front of nearby homes.

12/30/2021 11:06 a.m. A caller told police that an Instagram account was set up using their name and photos. The caller said they had the account taken down but believed they knew who was behind it.

12/30/2021 11:43 a.m. A man told police that a man driving a Toyota Tundra threatened to shoot him because he did not use his blinker.

12/30/2021 1:20 p.m. A caller told police his wife lost her driver's license.

12/30/2021 4:08 p.m. A woman reported receiving threatening text messages.

12/30/2021 4:26 p.m. A caller told police that someone pretending to be from OnPoint Credit Union took $3,000 out of their bank account.

12/30/2021 5:40 p.m. A caller told police that an older man was running across Cornwall Street without shoes and fell. The caller said the man told them he was OK, but he seemed out of it.

12/31/2021 8:03 a.m. A man reported a car was stolen and said the key fob may have been left in it.

12/31/2021 9:55 a.m. Someone on West A Street told police their car was stolen the previous morning.

12/31/2021 1:45 p.m. A man wanted to talk to police about setting off fireworks.

12/31/2021 8:11 p.m. A caller on Summit Street reported hearing fireworks.

12/31/2021 8:24 p.m. A man told police that people on Dillow Drive had been setting off fireworks for the past three hours.

1/1/2022 12:06 a.m. Police received two more calls about fireworks.

1/1/2022 9:03 a.m. A man on Swiftshore Drive reported two dogs running loose.

1/1/2022 10:16 a.m. A woman on Volpp Street told police her dogs got out.

1/1/2022 9:04 p.m. A caller told police their neighbors played "ridiculously loud" music all day long every day.

1/1/2022 11:23 p.m. Someone from a Providence St. Vincent hospital called police about a possible sexual assault of a teenager that occurred at a party.

1/2/2022 12:17 p.m. A woman called police about a juvenile custody dispute.

1/2/2022 2:13 p.m. Someone reported a U-haul moving truck turning on Rosemont Road and dumping a bunch of items in the intersection.

1/3/2022 1:10 p.m. A man told police that his neighbor's dog attacked his dog.

1/3/2022 1:36 p.m. A woman told police she found a rusty butcher knife on her porch.

1/3/2022 2:46 p.m. Police took a call about someone who was run over.

1/3/2022 5:43 p.m. A man on Willamette Falls Drive told police he believed a wolf was hunting deer on his property.

1/4/2022 8:48 a.m. A woman on Southslope Way told police that her car with her purse and dog were stolen out of her driveway in the last ten minutes.

1/4/2022 9:11 a.m. A caller on Sunset Avenue told police that their neighbors had bags of trash around their house that attracted rats.

1/4/2022 9:28 a.m. A woman told police that someone was looking through her garbage can while it was out on the curb for pickup.

1/4/2022 2:25 p.m. A caller told police that someone cut the line for break fuel on a Kindercare bus.

1/4/2022 3:11 p.m. A man told police that someone hit his car while it was parked about a month ago.

1/4/2022 4:44 p.m. A man on Riverknoll Way told police that someone broke four glass bottles on his driveway.

1/5/2022 6:45 a.m. A caller told police a man was taking cans out of a dumpster.

1/5/2022 1:26 p.m. A man told police that on New Year's Eve, he received a text from a neighbor that contained lots of curse words and made him feel threatened.

1/5/2022 1:55 p.m. A caller told police there was a problem with people speeding on Debok Road.

