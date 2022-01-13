ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15% Rabatt bei Radisson Rewards Punkteeinlösungen

By youhavebeenupgraded
boardingarea.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article15% Rabatt auf Punktenächte bei Radisson Rewards …. Bei Radisson Rewards International gibt es gerade eine kleine Promo für Punkteeinlösungen. Der Wert der Punktenächte hat für eine kurze Zeit einen 15% Rabatt erhalten. Die Infos:. “Save 15% on Award Nights. Book by 18 January...

youhavebeenupgraded.boardingarea.com

loyaltylobby.com

IHG Rewards 2022 Qualification Requirements

IHG has had several programs keeping its member tiers intact during the past two years, from rolling all nights consumed in 2020 to 2021 to extending the tiers already twice. IHG Rewards has also had lowered qualification requirements for those who wish to qualify for Gold, Platinum, or Spire Elite status. It seems that they plan to keep the lower qualification requirements in place for 2022.
ECONOMY
BoardingArea

MGM Mlife wird MGM Rewards

Das Casino-Hotel Programm MGM Mlife erfährt einen Refresh. Es wird zu MGM Rewards. World of Hyatt Loyalisten wird das interessieren. Als Discoverist ist man durch einen Tier Match MGM Rewards Pearl und als Explorist oder Globalist ein MGM Rewards Gold. Die Infos zum Update von MGM Mlife zu MGM...
GAMBLING
BoardingArea

NEUKUNDEN: 6 Avios pro Euro bei Airbnb

Neukunden von Airbnb sammeln bei British Airways Executive Club 6 Avios pro Euro …. In Covid-19 Zeiten wird Airbnb immer beliebter. Neukunden bei Airbnb holen sich bei British Airways Executive Club 6 Avios pro Euro. Einfach über die Promo Page von British Airways Executive Club bei Airbnb einsteigen. Danach sammelt man mit der Weiterleitung über die BA Promo Page 2 Avios pro Euro.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Doppelte Statusnächte / Stays bei Radisson Rewards Americas

Bei Radisson Americas gibt es doppelte Statuscredits …. Bei Radisson Rewards Americas hat man eine leichte Vorahnung, dass 2022 auch kein perfektes Reisejahr werden könnte. Bis April hilft man durch doppelte Nächte und Stays aus. Die Infos:. “Make every trip count double with Radisson Rewards Americas. Stay at...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Spannender Hilton Honors Europa, Afrika und Middle East Sale mit 25% Rabatt

Hilton hat für Europa, Afrika und Middle East den großen Wintersale gestartet …. Die Hilton Fans sollten genau aufpassen. Man hat noch immer den 25% Rabatt im Sale laufen!. “Offer is subject to availability at participating hotels within the Hilton portfolio of brands in Europe, Middle East & Africa. Offer available for weekend stays booked between November 12th, 2021 and January 31st 2022 for Hilton Honors members booking direct and November 16th, 2021 and January 31st 2022 for all other bookings through approved channels. Stays to be completed on weekends between November 19th through until May 9th 2022. For purposes of this offer, “weekend” is defined as Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday nights and in Middle East (excluding Turkey, Lebanon, Morocco, Africa) as Thursday, Friday and/or Saturday nights. Must book a minimum of 3 days before arrival.
INDUSTRY
Philadelphia Business Journal

Radisson Hotel Philadelphia reopens after $10 million renovation, nearly two-year Covid-19 hiatus

The Radisson Hotel Philadelphia has reopened after a nearly two-year Covid-19 hiatus during which the property underwent a more than $10 million renovation. Each of the 212 guest rooms and suites at the 2033 Penrose Ave. hotel was updated as part of the transformation, as were the lobby and on-site restaurant and meeting space, a spokesperson told the Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
BoardingArea

50% RABATT bei Aegean Flashsale

Keine Woche ohne Aegean Sale. Respekt vor den verschiedenen Sale Ideen. In diesem Flashsale gibt es voll 50% Rabatt bei der Economy. “Book now with 50% off and make this a February to remember! The offer is active only for 24 hours and it is valid for all direct flights to/from Greece.
LIFESTYLE
insideflyer.com

Radisson Rewards Americas is Offering a 10,000 Point Sign-up Bonus

Radisson Rewards Americas has launched a promotion to attract new members. This promotion should run for all of 2022. In order to earn 10,000 bonus points, you must stay twice WITHIN THREE MONTHS of enrollment. You would earn:. 3,000 bonus points on your first stay. 7,000 bonus points on your...
LIFESTYLE
boardingarea.com

Save Up to 30 Percent: Radisson Rewards Americas Friends and Family Sale 2022

You can save up to 30 percent on eligible stays at participating hotel and resort properties in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean which are part of the brand portfolio of Radisson Hotels Americas during the Radisson Rewards Americas Friends and Family 2022 promotion through Tuesday, February 8, 2022…
RETAIL
businesstraveller.com

Radisson opens property close to Riyadh airport

Radisson Hotel Group has debuted its Radisson brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the opening of the Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport. The 471-room hotel is located 5km from King Khalid International airport, and offers duplex suites and three bedroom villa options, the latter of which have a private pool, separate living area, and a dining area with fully equipped kitchen.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Radisson Rewards Offering 15% Off Award Nights

Radisson Rewards has just launched a sale on award redemptions. While it’s not the biggest or most useful award sale we’ve ever seen, I imagine some people will still be able to take advantage of this. In this post:. 15% off free night award redemptions. Radisson Rewards has...
TRAVEL
boardingarea.com

Singapore KrisFlyer verlängert Status erneut

Be Singapore KrisFlyer gibt es wieder eine Statusverlängerung …. Bei Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer gibt man erneut eine Statusverlängerung aus. Angesichts komplett nicht funktionierender Verbindungen in Asien nicht verwunderlich. Die Infos:. “13 Jan 2022 – Singapore Airlines (SIA) is extending PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite statuses, rolling over Elite...
LIFESTYLE
boardingarea.com

100% Bonus beim Hilton Honors Punktesale

Bei Hilton Honors Punkte mit einem 100% Bonus kaufen …. Bei Hilton Honors gibt es wieder einen Punktesale. 100% Bonus sind der klassische Wert und gibt es auch bei diesem Durchgang. Wie üblich muss man bei einem Punktekauf rechnen. Es kann, aber muss keine Ersparnis sein. Die Bedingungen:. “Points...
ECONOMY
businesstraveller.com

Radisson Collection adds Berlin property

Radisson Hotel Group has unveiled its first German property under the growing Radisson Collection brand. The former Radisson Blu Berlin – situated in the city’s Mitte district opposite Berlin Cathedral – has undergone a 12-month renovation and has been reflagged as the Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin. All...
HOME & GARDEN
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Stopover Reward Tickets

A little-known perk of some airline frequent flyer programs is that many of them offer free stopovers so you can actually maximize the value of your award ticket. This is something you can’t do on tickets you buy, but on an award ticket, you can get creative, and some airlines will let you stopover for 30 days. Others will let you stopover even longer, either for free or for a nominal fee.
LIFESTYLE
boardingarea.com

British Airways to launch four routes out of London City Airport

British Airways continues to strengthen its network out of London City Airport – with four routes announced. British Airways CityFlyer Embraer E190 at London City Airport – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The airline will open new routes – with Barcelona, Luxembourg, Milan and Thessaloniki joining the network....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

