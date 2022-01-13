15% Rabatt bei Radisson Rewards Punkteeinlösungen

A little-known perk of some airline frequent flyer programs is that many of them offer free stopovers so you can actually maximize the value of your award ticket. This is something you can’t do on tickets you buy, but on an award ticket, you can get creative, and some airlines will let you stopover for 30 days. Others will let you stopover even longer, either for free or for a nominal fee.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO