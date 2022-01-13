ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

China hopes U.S. can enable more trade amid 'Phase 1' deal uncertainties

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCyOU_0dkSFcUH00

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that it hopes the United States can create conditions to expand trade cooperation, after Chinese purchases of U.S. goods in the past two years fell short of the targets in a Trump-era trade deal.

China has been behind in its promises in a "Phase 1" trade pact to boost purchases of U.S. goods by $200 billion during 2020 and 2021 compared to 2017 levels, reaching only about 60% of the target through November 2021, according to data compiled by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

"Since the agreement came into effect, China has worked hard to overcome multiple adverse factors caused by the impact of a pandemic, the global recession and supply chain disruptions, and pushed for the implementation of the deal from both sides," Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told an online news conference.

"We hope the United States could create a favourable atmosphere and conditions for both sides to expand trade cooperation," Shu said, adding that the countries' trade teams are maintaining communications.

The U.S. will continue to press China on the need for complete enforcement of the trade deal before discussing extensions, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Agriculture#Chinese#Trump#Commerce Ministry
Washington Examiner

Be concerned that China is a shadow owner in the US pork industry

The Chinese Communist Party is likely the furthest thing on a consumer's mind while browsing the shelves. That's the way it should be. Farming in the United States should have no ties to a genocidal government. Unfortunately, the agriculture industry does have those links. Smithfield Foods, the largest pork producer in the U.S., is owned by the WH Group. A PBS investigation showed this ownership relationship risks Smithfield Foods having to take marching orders from the Chinese Communist Party.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

China steelmaking ingredients drop on demand uncertainties

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chinese steelmaking raw materials dropped on Friday, with coking coal and coke futures diving around 4% and iron ore prices dipping about 3%, as market is on the lookout for government policy towards steel output controls. “It will be interesting to see if China will...
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

China’s Dec Trade Balance: Surplus expands amid a slump in imports

China's Trade Balance for December, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY 604.69 billion versus CNY545.90 billion last. The exports rose by 17.3% last month vs. 61.6% previous. Imports increased by 16% vs. 26% prior. In USD terms,. China reported a bigger-than-expected growth in the trade surplus, as imports dropped...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Metro International

China suspends more U.S. flights, further cutting access

BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China ordered on Wednesday the suspension of six more U.S. flights in coming weeks after a surge in passengers testing positive for COVID-19, rising to 70 cancellations mandated this year in a schedule that had already been cut back drastically. The aviation regulator said it would suspend two...
CHINA
UPI News

North Korea warns of 'stronger' reaction after new U.S. sanctions

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea spoke out Friday against new sanctions imposed by the United States in the wake of a pair of missile tests, calling the moves a "provocation" and warning of a "stronger and certain reaction" if Washington keeps its "confrontational stance." In a statement by...
WORLD
Reuters

China reaffirms opposition to U.S. sanctions on Iran

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reaffirmed its opposition to unilateral sanctions by the United States against Iran at a meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart, while backing efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran. A summary of Friday’s meeting between Wang and...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy