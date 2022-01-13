Wednesday's Sports In Brief

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Scott Thorman manager of the Omaha (Triple-A East), Duane Johnson pitching coach, Brian Buchanan hitting coach, Tommy Shields bench coach, Ryan Powers assistant hitting coach, James Stone athletic trainer, Yannick Plante strength and conditioning coach and Mike Brown coordinator of clubhouse operations, Chris Widger manager Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central), Derrick Lewis pitching coach, Abraham Nunez hitting coach, Christian Colon assistant hitting coach, Mike Jirschele bench coach, Danny Accola athletic trainer, C.J. Mikkelsen strength and conditioning coach, Danny Helmer coordinator of clubhouse operations, Brooks Conrad manager of Quad Cities (High-A Central), Seteve Luebber pitching coach, Andy LaRoche hitting coach, David Noworyta assistant hitting coach, Brad Groleau athletic trainer, Kevin Kuntz assistant coach and Matt Resar coordinator of clubhouse operations, Tony Peña Jr. manager Columbia (Low-A East), John Habyan pitching coach, Jesus Azuaje hitting coach, Chris Nelson assistant hitting coach, Glenn Hubbard bench coach, Nevan Dominguez athletic trainer, Christian Andreas coordinator of clubhouse operations, Omar Ramirez manager of Surprise Royals, Carlos Martinez and Mark Davis co-pitching coaches, Julio Pimentel rehab pitching coach, Ramon Castro hitting coach, Miguel Bernard and Alex Liddi assistant hitting coaches, Andre David bench coach, Matt Schmidt assistant coach, Joey Manana strength and conditioning coach, Kazuma Fukuzimi athletic trainer, Todd Jansen coordinator of clubhouse operations, Ramón Martínez and Sergio De Luna managers of Dominican Royals, Rafael Feliz and Jose Veras pitching coaches, Wilson Betemit and Fernando Martinez hitting coaches, Onil Joseph and Quilvio Veras bench coaches, Marcos Sierra strength and conditioning coach, David Archer athletic trainer and Alessandro Bertozzo, Martin Berroa and Manuel Plaza athletic trainers.

