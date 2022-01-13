ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday's Sports In Brief

By The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic acknowledged his Australian travel declaration form contained incorrect information, and he also confessed to an “error of judgment” in taking part in an interview and photo shoot in Serbia last month after testing positive for COVID-19. In a statement posted to his social media accounts,...

Friday's Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Scott Thorman manager of the Omaha (Triple-A East), Duane Johnson pitching coach, Brian Buchanan hitting coach, Tommy Shields bench coach, Ryan Powers assistant hitting coach, James Stone athletic trainer, Yannick Plante strength and conditioning coach and Mike Brown coordinator of clubhouse operations, Chris Widger manager Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central), Derrick Lewis pitching coach, Abraham Nunez hitting coach, Christian Colon assistant hitting coach, Mike Jirschele bench coach, Danny Accola athletic trainer, C.J. Mikkelsen strength and conditioning coach, Danny Helmer coordinator of clubhouse operations, Brooks Conrad manager of Quad Cities (High-A Central), Seteve Luebber pitching coach, Andy LaRoche hitting coach, David Noworyta assistant hitting coach, Brad Groleau athletic trainer, Kevin Kuntz assistant coach and Matt Resar coordinator of clubhouse operations, Tony Peña Jr. manager Columbia (Low-A East), John Habyan pitching coach, Jesus Azuaje hitting coach, Chris Nelson assistant hitting coach, Glenn Hubbard bench coach, Nevan Dominguez athletic trainer, Christian Andreas coordinator of clubhouse operations, Omar Ramirez manager of Surprise Royals, Carlos Martinez and Mark Davis co-pitching coaches, Julio Pimentel rehab pitching coach, Ramon Castro hitting coach, Miguel Bernard and Alex Liddi assistant hitting coaches, Andre David bench coach, Matt Schmidt assistant coach, Joey Manana strength and conditioning coach, Kazuma Fukuzimi athletic trainer, Todd Jansen coordinator of clubhouse operations, Ramón Martínez and Sergio De Luna managers of Dominican Royals, Rafael Feliz and Jose Veras pitching coaches, Wilson Betemit and Fernando Martinez hitting coaches, Onil Joseph and Quilvio Veras bench coaches, Marcos Sierra strength and conditioning coach, David Archer athletic trainer and Alessandro Bertozzo, Martin Berroa and Manuel Plaza athletic trainers.
Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St. ESPN — Cincinnati at Wichita St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) ESPNU — Rutgers at Penn St. GOLF. 6:30 a.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia...
Karatsev ends Murray's run, claims Sydney title; Badosa wins

SYDNEY (AP) — Andy Murray’s impressive run ended one win short of a 47th career title when he lost the Sydney Tennis Classic final 6-3, 6-3 to top-seeded Aslan Karatsev on Saturday. The 34-year-old Murray started the week with his first win on Australian soil in more than...
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at Washington, 2 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd. Monday's Games. Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m. Los Angeles at...
Durant sprains left knee in Nets' victory over Pelicans

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden had 27 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets cruised to a 120-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night despite losing Kevin Durant in the first half to a left knee sprain. Durant was hurt with 5:44...
Durant, Brooklyn set for matchup with Cleveland

Brooklyn Nets (27-15, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (26-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Cleveland. He leads the the NBA scoring 29.3 points per game. The Cavaliers are 14-9 in conference games. Cleveland ranks fourth in the...
