ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

You are Going to be Okay Bro

By Laurie Hardie
warm1069.com
 3 days ago

Charlie Puth had encouraging words for a TikTok star who shared his rejection letter from The Juilliard School. The “Girlfriend” singer, 30, offered advice to Axel Webber after Webber posted a video reading a letter he received from the esteemed performing arts conservatory. After thanking him for...

warm1069.com

Comments / 0

Related
warm1069.com

The Weeknd has the worst night out ever in new video for “Gasoline”

The Weeknd has dropped yet another disturbing video as part of his new Dawn FM project. In the clip, for the song “Gasoline,” the old version of The Weeknd that you see on the album cover — let’s call him Old Man Weeknd — crashes his car into a signpost and staggers out of his car. He enters a nightclub, where he seems to change back into his younger self.
MUSIC
warm1069.com

Having Trouble Navigating Dating with Kids?

You are not alone, Drew Barrymore says, she’s not there yet!!. An emotional Drew Barrymore says dating looks a little different than it used to. The 46-year-old mom of two will open up about re-entering the dating world in an emotional chat with Queer Eye star Bobby Berk airing Thursday on Barrymore’s self-named talk show.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Puth
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Bro, Do You Even Wordle?

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here. Are you worried about where this country is headed? You probably should be, writes Vox: "America’s dysfunction stems, in large part, from an outdated political system that creates incentives for intense partisan conflict and legislative gridlock. That system may well be near the point of collapse."
ENTERTAINMENT
countryliving.com

Julianne Hough Fans Are Imploring Her to Be Careful After She Posted a “Scary” Instagram

Julianne Hough is once again shocking fans with a super nerve-racking stunt. On Instagram, the multi-hyphenate celebrated the start of the new year by posting a video clip of herself performing a cheer-style jump. That said, fans were a little worried about the 33-year-old dancer's safety after she appears to leap into the air while on a seemingly precarious ledge above the clouds.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Bro#Performing Arts#The Juilliard School#Tiktoker#Berklee#Instagram
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Bob Saget 911 Call Audio Released

Fans all over are mourning the passing of their TV dad, Bob Saget. Although his cause of death has not yet been released to the public, the audio for the 911 call has been uploaded by the New York Post. The audio details Saget not breathing and without a pulse...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy