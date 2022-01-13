ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

BBC Studios-Owned UKTV Posts Record Viewing Share As Drama Pivot Reaps Rewards

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

BBC Studios -owned channel group UKTV achieved its record share of TV viewing last year, increasing by almost 5% as dramas such as Annika and Ragdoll generated big audiences.

According to UKTV, total share rose by 4% to 4.8% across all hours, with drama channels Alibi and Drama performing particularly well. Share of Commercial Impacts, a measure used by advertisers, rose by 5.7% to a record 8.5%.

UKTV identified originals such as Nicola Walker -starring Annika, whose top episode has been watched by more than 1.3M people and is Alibi’s most-watched show of all time, along with Sid Gentle Films’ Ragdoll, as key to its success.

The channel group has pivoted towards a scripted strategy over the past couple of years, also ordering the likes of BBC Studios’ We Hunt Together and Red Production Company’s Traces.

Non-scripted titles to perform well included Dave formats Meet the Richardsons and Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable , the latter of which is seen as one of the successor shows to Taskmaster, which now airs on Channel 4.

Of the top-10 most-viewed shows, six were UKTV originals.

CEO Marcus Arthur, who was previously connected with the BBC Studios CEO job that was recently taken up by Tom Fussell, described the news as an “incredible achievement.”

“As we look forward to 2022, we will continue UKTV’s growth trajectory by working closely with domestic and international production partners, investing smartly in content, and expanding the footprint of our much-loved brands,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

BBC Unveils Next Generation Of Drama Commissioning And Writing Talent

The BBC has unveiled its next generation of drama commissioning and writing talent, three Assistant Commissioners including an Industry Script Exec along with 16 scribes for its Drama Room Writers 2021-22. The trio of Assistant Commissioner roles were forged last year as part of a shake-up of Piers Wenger’s drama team, which saw the appointment of Head of New Writing Jessica Loveland – based in Salford. Helen Perry, Heather Larmour and Stephanie Fyfe will report to Loveland, representing Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland respectively. Perry joins from Bad Wolf, where she was script exec on series two of BBC2/HBO’s Industry, Larmour has most recently...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Dan Sefton To Adapt Ex-Genesis Drummer’s Novel For TV; Smithsonian Channel To Spotlight Cassius Clay / Muhammad Ali Story; Abacus Media Rights Signs BBC Studios/UKTV’s Charalambous – Global Briefs

Dan Sefton To Adapt Ex-Genesis Drummer’s Novel For TV Mallorca Files creator Dan Sefton is to adapt the story of ex-Genesis drummer Chris Stewart’s life for TV. Based on Stewart’s novel Driving Over Lemons, Sefton, along with a team including Simon Lupton, Nick Leese, Alvaro Alonso and Manuel Yebra, will turn the retired musician’s incredible life story into a comedy-drama, with no network attached yet. At 17, Stewart left Genesis and turned his back on rock-n-roll for a career as a sheep shearer and travel writer. Inspired by his family’s adventures, the drama follows Chris, a hapless optimist, and his pragmatic...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Gabby Zemer Joins Limelight As VP Of Film & TV Production, CJ Barbato Promoted to Co-VP With Her

Gabby Zemer has joined Limelight as the new VP of production for Film & TV with CJ Barbato upped to Co-VP alongside Zemer.  Before joining Limelight, Zemer spent the last two years at Will Gluck’s Olive Bridge Entertainment where she worked on the upcoming sci-fi romance Move On written by Ken Kobayashi and Jeff Tomsic attached to direct for Netflix. As well as Much Ado, a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing for Sony with Nisha Ganatra at the helm to direct in 2022. Zemer also helped develop Constance a Keith Bunin Magical Family Hybrid Movie and Lost & Found, a road-trip romantic comedy written by...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Star Simone Ashley Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Simone Ashley, soon to be seen as the new female lead in Netflix’s hotly anticipated second season of Bridgerton, has signed with CAA. The British actress, who had a recurring role in another of Netflix’s hit U.K. shows, Sex Education, moved to CAA from the Gersh Agency. She continues to be repped by the Identity Agency Group in the U.K., Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light, and Rogers & Cowan PMK. Set to air in March, the second season of Bridgerton will see Ashley star opposite Jonathan Bailey, with the two effectively taking over from Rege-Jean Page...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Giedroyc
Person
Nicola Walker
Advanced Television

UKTV: Record 2021

Multichannel programmer UKTV enjoyed a year of record growth in 2021, achieving its best-ever SOCI (share of commercial impacts) and network share for its seven channel portfolio – Dave, Drama, Gold, Yesterday, W, Eden and Alibi – and growing views to its on demand service UKTV Play. “UKTV...
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

The Responder cast: Who stars in BBC One drama?

THE Responder is set to return to BBC One this year for another thrilling season. The show is based on Liverpool's front-line police force and features some familiar faces... Martin of course is best known for playing the lovable Tim in Ricky Gervais' mockumentary The Office (2001–2003). Another notable...
TV SERIES
UPI News

BBC Four acquires crime drama 'Hidden Assets' starring Angeline Ball

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- BBC Four has acquired new international crime drama Hidden Assets starring Angeline Ball from distributor DCD Rights. Ball portrays Emer Berry in the six-part series, a detective in the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau. Emer discovers that a small-time drug dealer is receiving substantial funding in the form of diamonds.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Studios#Bbc One#Uktv#Drama#M People#Bbc Studios Owned Uktv#Channel 4
c21media.net

BBC Studios’ Aysha Rafaele joins Firebird Pictures as executive producer

BBC Studios (BBCS)-backed UK producer Firebird Pictures has appointed former BBCS exec Aysha Rafaele as executive producer. At BBCS, Rafaele held the position of creative director of the Documentary Unit for six years, before setting up a new hub within the company’s scripted division in 2018. Her credits at...
BUSINESS
seattlepi.com

20th TV Head of Drama Development Michelle Mendelovitz Exits Studio

News of her departure comes a little less than two years after Mendelovitz first joined 20th TV. She joined the studio from the streaming division of Apple, where she worked as a creative executive. She will remain in her current role until the end of January. No new head of drama development has yet been named.
TV SERIES
tvtechnology.com

Streaming Grabs a Record TV Viewing Share During Holidays

NEW YORK—New data released on January 13 from The Gauge, Nielsen’s monthly total TV and streaming snapshot, revealed that streaming in the U.S. reached a new all-time weekly high of over 183 billion minutes of video in December 2021, giving over-the-top platforms a record-breaking 33% share of total TV viewing during the week of Christmas.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

BBC Studios / UKTV Reshuffles Global Acquisitions Team With Roxana Rehman Promotion

EXCLUSIVE: More change afoot in the BBC Studios/UKTV acquisitions team as exec Roxana Rehman is upped to take on the Global Acquisitions Manager role revealed by Deadline several weeks ago. Rehman, a former Head of Programming for British channel PBS America, has secured the newly-created post after four years with BBC Studios-owned UKTV and will now be responsible for sourcing and securing content for UKTV channels such as Alibi, Dave and Gold along with the likes of BBC First, BBC Earth and BBC Brit – channels that BBC Studios operates outside of the UK. She will also oversee the Acquisitions Executive...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Deadline

‘Gentefied’ Co-Creator Linda Yvette Chávez On Cancellation: “Metrics & Algorithms Will Never Measure The True Impact Of What We Did”

Linda Yvette Chávez, co-creator, executive producer and showrunner of Gentefied, shared a personal essay Friday following Netflix’s decision to cancel the Latinx dramedy series after two seasons. In the emotional letter to fans posted on Instagram next to a quote by Theodore Roosevelt, Chávez, who co-created, exec produced and co-ran the series with Marvin Lemus, spoke of the “small acts of revolutionary love” that helped her embrace her Mexican heritage and fight for representation in front and behind the camera. Chavez spoke of the millions of people Gentefied has reached around the world, “millions who saw themselves and their families on screen...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max, Amazon and Sky Shows to Light Up Berlin Fest’s TV Lineup

New drama series from HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Sky U.K. will have their world premieres in Berlin next month as part of the Berlinale Series program, the television sidebar of the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Lust, a Swedish drama from HBO Nordic featuring The Bridge star Sofia Helin, Sky U.K.’s supernatural crime mystery The Rising, starring up-and-coming Danish actress Clara Rugaard, and Amazon’s Iosi, el espía arrepentido (Yosi, the Regretful Spy), an Argentinean thriller from director-turned-showrunner Daniel Burman (Family Law), have all been picked for the 2022 Berlinale Series lineup. The Shift, a Danish workplace drama from An Education director...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

BBC Studios ups Eve Frederick to senior VP of production in LA

BBC Studios has promoted Eve Frederick to senior VP of production at its LA-based production arm. The promotion comes after Frederick helped get a raft of unscripted BBC Studios titles off the ground, ranging from originals to US adaptations of popular international formats. Frederick, who was most recently VP of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

The Tourist: the ending of Jamie Dornan's BBC drama explained

Jamie Dornan's The Tourist has been met with a hugely positive reception from viewers and critics alike, with many racing ahead of the weekly airing to binge-watch all six episodes on BBC iPlayer. For the viewers who just couldn't wait, here is the ending of the twisty thriller explained! Warning, major spoilers are ahead from this point...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix Orders Tennis Docuseries From ‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive’ Producer

Netflix is segueing from professional golf to professional tennis in a new docuseries that follows men’s and women’s pro tennis players throughout four Grand Slam tournaments. The greenlight for the as-yet untitled series follows Netflix’s announcement of a PGA Tour golf docuseries, both from Box to Box Films, producer of Formula 1: Drive To Survive. Netflix has teamed up with the four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and ATP Media beginning with the 2022 season at the Australian Open, where filming is currently underway, and will follow the pro players throughout the tournaments as they seek to win on...
TENNIS
Deadline

Deadline

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy