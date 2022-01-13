ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Players don't like cold-weather games. Who has the advantage for frigid Bills-Patriots?

By Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9WfU_0dkSDW4N00

ORCHARD PARK - Stefon Diggs wanted to make one thing perfectly clear the other day. The Buffalo Bills wide receiver doesn’t like being tackled, period, and when he catches a pass he’ll try everything he can to avoid getting taken to the ground.

And that’s when it’s sunny and 80 degrees outside, or inside a climate-controlled dome. When it’s five degrees and minus-10 or 15 wind chill, as it is forecast to be Saturday night when the Bills host the New England Patriots in an AFC wild-card playoff game, he really wants no part of going to the ground.

“It’s going to be cold as (crap),” Diggs said. “I’m never trying to get tackled, for real — hot, cold, it don’t matter. But I’ll be doing my best to try to stay off that (frozen) ground, especially getting hit a bunch of times.”

Diggs is not alone on this point. Anyone who truly believes that NFL players don’t mind playing in the arctic conditions that are expected Saturday isn’t in touch with reality.

Frozen history: Here are the three coldest games in Bills history

Bills vs Patriots:This could be Jerry Hughes' final home game

None of these guys like it, but what they do, because they are professionals, is accept it. When you sign up to play in Buffalo in particular, or Green Bay, or several other Northeast and upper Midwest cities, cold weather for the playoffs is part of the deal.

“It’s going to be cold for both teams,” said quarterback Josh Allen, among the players who will be most affected by the bone-chilling air. “It’ll be a challenge. It’s not fun getting hit in the cold, it’s not fun catching hard passes in the cold. Getting off the ground is a little more exhausting throughout the course of the game. It’s more of a mental barrier than it is a physical barrier, if anything, but again, we’ve got to do our best to not let the elements limit us to what we can do.”

Playing in temperatures only a polar bear would love, or playing in snow better suited for a slalom course as opposed to football, has been part of the fabric of Bills’ football for six-plus decades.

Interestingly, Saturday will be the 28th anniversary of the coldest game in Bills history - Jan. 15, 1994 when the Los Angeles Raiders showed up at Rich Stadium for a divisional round game when it was 0 degrees with a wind-chill of minus-32. The Bills won 29-23.

That broke the record that was set just a little more than two weeks before when it was 9 degrees with a minus-28 wind chill as the Bills clinched their fifth AFC East division title in six years with a 16-14 victory over the Jets.

For that one, a Christmas Eve snowstorm dumped more than 20 inches of snow in Orchard Park and the team had to summon the public’s help - on a holiday - to shovel out the stadium. “I told them I hope our team shows as much spunk tomorrow as you’re showing right now,” coach Marv Levy said as he watched hundreds of people on Christmas Day helping out. “I looked up and had a great admiration for those people. They were a big part of the excitement of the afternoon.”

There have been countless other games when a less enthusiastic and hardy fan base would have opted for the couch rather than going to the stadium, and now another of those is upon us.

Center Mitch Morse tipped his hat to the fans that plan on showing up in a playful way. “First, it’s a huge sense of pride to see a fan base support you through that. And then you also question the inebriation level of some of these people. I think the chef from the Titanic, he jumped off, and he survived because he was pretty drunk, so you think that maybe some of these people are just blasted.

“But truthfully, it’s tremendous pride, especially in the fact that this year in particular, I don’t think besides maybe the Washington game, we haven’t had very good weather, and the fans have not deviated from showing their support and coming out and having a good time, and being loud and being very supportive.”

What should be discomforting for Bills fans - and I’m not talking about the people who won’t be “blasted” as they brave the conditions - is that weather can often narrow the talent disparity between teams. That’s not great for the better team which is the Bills, and all you have to do is look back to the two games against the Patriots in December.

When the winds howled in Orchard Park, it favored the Patriots because Allen and the Buffalo passing game was largely neutralized, while the Patriots relied on their strong running game and that proved to be a huge factor as New England won 14-10.

Three weeks later in Foxborough, the weather was fine, and you saw the Bills able to use their full offensive arsenal and the result was Allen passing for 314 yards and three TDs in a 33-21 victory.

True to form, Patriots coach Bill Belichick downplayed everything meteorological, saying the other day, “I’m more worried about the Bills than the weather. That’s who we have to beat.”

When it’s as cold as it will be Saturday, it’s simply harder to be at your best, harder to be an elite athlete.

“You’ve got to stay as warm and stretched out as humanly possible because again, if you’re sitting on the bench for an extended period of time your body will start doing different things,” Allen said. “You feel a little tighter, you feel like you can’t get to top speed, so more so for skill guys just making sure that they’re staying ready to go. But again, it’s just what it is and we’ve got to deal with it and find a way to put our best foot forward considering that.”

Allen has never seen conditions like he will Saturday. Yes, he has played in cold weather, but this will be extreme and he will have to find a way to deal with it if the Bills hope to move on to the divisional round.

“I don’t know why I’ve got bad circulation within my feet; my toes get really cold and they go numb a little bit, so keeping those suckers as warm and as dry as possible as well as the hands - obviously, that’s a big emphasis for quarterbacks, you need your hands to throw - so keeping those extremities as warm as possible,” he said.

He believes he’ll be able to do it.

“Throughout the course of the game when you’re on the field you don’t really feel it too much,” he said. “It doesn’t affect you too bad when you’ve got adrenaline flowing and your mind is on so many different other things. You know it’s not a crazy, difficult thing to overcome, but early on especially it can be tough and you’ve gotta get over it.”

Diggs has an idea of what’s coming. When he was with the Vikings, they were forced to play the 2015 season outdoors at the University of Minnesota while their new dome stadium was being built. On Jan. 10, 2016 in an NFC wild-card game there against Seattle, it was minus-6 with a wind-chill of minus-25.

Diggs was held to four catches for 26 yards, the teams combined for just 409 yards, and the Vikings lost 10-9 when kicker Blair Walsh missed a last-second 27-yard field goal.

“I’m not too much of a complainer, and I played in one of the coldest games in history,” he said. “It was like negative something. So this ain’t nothing. I’ll be alright.”

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CBS Boston

Patriots Blown Out By Bills, Failing To Win Playoff Game For Third Straight Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is over. It ended ugly. New England fell behind early and never recovered, suffering the most lopsided playoff loss of the entire Bill Belichick era in the 47-17 Bills win. Josh Allen was essentially perfect, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 66 yards. Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, while Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught one touchdown apiece. Mac Jones completed 24 of his 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught seven...
NFL
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Weather#American Football#Frigid Bills Patriots#The New England Patriots#Afc
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Josh Allen Reportedly Making Bold Choice For Tonight’s Game vs. Patriots

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will brave the elements with a bold wardrobe choice this evening. Despite tonight’s bitterly-cold forecast for a Wild Card matchup against the New England Patriots, the 25-year-old quarterback will be taking the field with no sleeves. Allen says sleeves aren’t good for ball protection and...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen makes embarrassing admission about touchdown pass against Patriots

Josh Allen put together a historic performance in his Buffalo Bills’ dominant 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in their AFC Wild Card game on Saturday night. Allen went 21/25 for 305 yards and five touchdowns in the freezing cold. His 157.6 passer rating was nearly perfect. Allen became the first quarterback in playoff history with 300 passing yards, five or more passing touchdowns, and 60 rushing yards, according to Pro Football Reference.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

NFL playoffs Patriots vs. Bills: Jalen Mills remains on Covid-19 list and will not play on Saturday night

After a week of speculation, it is now official: the New England Patriots will not have starting cornerback Jalen Mills available for their wild card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. The deadline to activate him from the Coronavirus reserve list came and went with no move being made by the Patriots, as first pointed out by Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.
NFL
NESN

Bills Fans Won’t Like This Patriots Cornerback’s Pregame Instagram Post

Jonathan Jones won’t be suiting up Saturday night in Buffalo, but the New England Patriots cornerback still managed to land a shot on Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Jones, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in October, commemmorated Saturday night’s Pats-Bills playoff game by sharing photos of himself leveling Allen on Instagram.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Rule Out Isaiah Wynn For Wild Card Matchup With Bills; Kristian Wilkerson Elevated From Practice Squad

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will be a bit shorthanded along the offensive line when they take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday night. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn has been downgraded to out for the contest. Wynn was questionable for Week 18’s regular season finale in Miami with a hip injury, and had to leave that game after just nine snaps with an ankle injury. Wynn played in 16 games this season, starting 15 of them, and was on the field for 88 percent of New England’s offensive snaps. He was replaced by Justin Herron at...
NFL
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

1K+
Followers
574
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy