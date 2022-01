Potentially good news for Los Angeles Lakers fans: Anthony Davis could return to the lineup before the end of the month. Following Lakers practice on Friday, head coach Frank Vogel declined to offer any specifics on Davis, other than to say he will be re-evaluated early next week, after which the team will provide an update on their star big-man. Davis has been sidelined since Dec. 17 with an MCL sprain in his left knee. Vogel’s comments were par for the course since the Lakers announced the injury and said he would be re-evaluated in four weeks. That four-week window closed on Friday.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO