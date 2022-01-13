ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Kazakhstan: Russia-led alliance’s troops prepare to pull out

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Troops belonging to a Russia-led security alliance were preparing to pull out of Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. The withdrawal comes only a week after they were deployed to the ex-Soviet nation on the request of its president, who was seeking to quell violent mass...

