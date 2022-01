Realme is tipped to launch its Realme 9 series globally in early Q1 2022, some sources even say it might be launching in India as early as February 2022. Well, it is the start of the new year and upcoming new releases are now being officially certified on many countries’ product safety databases for brands to gear up for their respective launch events. In turn, it is no surprise that Realme and its Realme 9 series are no exception to this procedure.

