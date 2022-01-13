French teachers go on strike over handling of pandemic

(NEW YORK) — A nationwide strike took place in schools across France on Thursday as teachers and other school staff demonstrated against the government’s management of COVID-19 protocols in schools. Teachers, other school staff and parents in the country have been complaining for months, saying the health protocols...
Teachers across France staged a large-scale, one-day walkout on Thursday in protest of ever-changing and confusing classroom COVID guidelines and lax pandemic work conditions amid an Omicron-led spike in cases, The New York Times reports. According to the French Education Ministry, nearly one-third of teachers "stayed away from their classrooms"...
Chicago Public Schools will close Wednesday as the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) votes on Tuesday to return to remote learning amid a surge in coronavirus cases, according to local reports. The CTU held a vote Tuesday afternoon – a day after students returned to school Monday following winter break –...
STRASBOURG, France (AP) — A World Health Organization official warned last week of a “closing window of opportunity” for European countries to prevent their health care systems from being overwhelmed as the omicron variant produces near-vertical growth in coronavirus infections. In France, Britain and Spain, nations with...
South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
As the Omicron variant rages across the U.S., some students are expressing frustration and worry over being forced back into classrooms with minimal protections. But rather than wait around for fumbling adults, youth across the country are taking matters into their own hands: organizing strikes, participating in citywide walkouts, and laying out detailed proposals for how their wellbeing could be prioritized during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the 30-year-old Honduran woman, the worst seemed to be over. She’s been reunited with her son who, as a 6-year-old, was separated from her under the Trump administration. She’s working construction in North Carolina. And attorneys were negotiating a payment for families like hers that endured separations.
Members of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) have begun a nationwide strike today, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, over the government’s failure to pay their development allowance. According to the over 20,000 strong TEWU, the government’s failure to pay the Continuous Development Professional (CPD) allowance to non-teaching staff...
Another 781,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, with hospitalizations up 80%. And with so many people getting the virus, staffing for all businesses has become a challenge. In some hospitals, it’s gotten so bad that nurses who still have active COVID-19 are being asked to care for patients.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 is still impacting classes for thousands of kids in Philadelphia. Students from at least eight city schools will spend next week learning virtually.
The district announced the closures are due to staff shortages.
Last week, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers urged its members to write letters to Mayor Jim Kenney and the school board to demand various resources to help them navigate through teaching in the pandemic.
Dozens of Sudanese doctors demonstrated Sunday in Khartoum to denounce attacks by security forces against medical personnel and doctors during pro-democracy rallies opposed to the October military coup. The demonstrations have been met by a deadly crackdown that has seen 64 protesters killed, according to pro-democracy medics who say security forces have used live bullets, a charge the police have denied.
The new Czech government will allow some workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus to stay on the job, in an extraordinary measure to ease possible staff shortages caused by an anticipated surge of the omicron variant
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday encouraged more Americans to wear the kind of N95 or KN95 masks used by health-care workers to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those kinds of masks are considered better at filtering the air. But they were in short supply...
Athletes will need to be vaccinated — or face a long quarantine — take tests daily and wear masks when not competing or training. Clapping is OK to cheer on teammates, not chanting. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be sent into isolation and unable to compete until cleared for discharge.
