ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Elizabeth Holmes sentencing delayed until September

By Bay City News
KGO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc....

abc7news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes won’t be sentenced until SEPTEMBER: Fraudster will remain free on $500,000 bond until prosecutors try her ex Sunny Balwani on the same charges

Disgraced former Theranos boss Elizabeth Holmes won't be sentenced for fraud until September, until her ex and former COO Sunny Balwani is tried on the same charges she faced. A motion filed Tuesday, and endorsed by both prosecutors and defense attorneys, proposes the 37 year-old swindler's sentencing date be set for September 12, following the Labor Day weekend, which traditionally signals the end of summer break.
BUSINESS
Macomb Daily

Dino Bucci sentencing delayed until after Marrocco trial

The sentencing of Dino Bucci has been rescheduled from next week to August so it can take place after he testifies at the trial of his co-defendant and former boss, Anthony Marrocco. U.S. Judge Robert Cleland on Thursday postponed Bucci’s sentencing on two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion and...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
TheDailyBeast

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Gets to Wait Nine Months Until Her Sentencing

Elizabeth Holmes will have at least one more summer of freedom. The disgraced founder of Theranos will be sentenced on September 26, following her conviction earlier this month on four charges related to fraud at the blood-testing startup. Holmes, 37, faces up to 20 years in prison per count, though any sentences she receives will likely be served simultaneously. The jury in her trial found her guilty on four out of 11 charges; she was found not-guilty on four others, while jurors deadlocked on the remaining three. Prosecutors will not retry the latter counts. Holmes' former lover Sunny Balwani, who served as Theranos' chief operating officer, is slated to be tried this year. There’s been no news ye about Holmes' plans while she awaits her sentencing, though as of last fall she was still living like a billionaire.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Until September#Bay City News Inc
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Elizabeth Holmes Sentencing Proposed for September

Holmes sentencing on the four charges she was found guilty of has been proposed for Sept. 12. Holmes' release would include a $500,000 bond secured by property. The court filing also said the government will dismiss counts 3, 4 and 5 of the indictment in which the jury deadlocked on.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy