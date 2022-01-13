ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's biodiesel exports to fall to 5-yr low due to EU decarbonisation

By Mei Mei Chu
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Recasts)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Malaysian Biodiesel Association on Thursday urged industry officials to come to terms with a steady decline of imports of palm-based biofuels in the European Union, with the country’s exports this year seen at their lowest level in five years.

The decline in Malaysia’s biofuels shipments are a result of the EU’s decarbonisation agenda, MBA president U.R. Unnithan told an industry conference hosted by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board.

The European Commission in Dec said here biofuel consumption in the EU is set to fall by 2031 as road transport moves away from fossil fuel, and palm oil imports will plummet due to stricter sustainability criteria.

Under the EU’s renewable energy directive, palm oil-based fuels are to be phased out by 2030, since the vegetable oil has been classified by the bloc as resulting in excessive deforestation and can no longer be considered a renewable transport fuel.

The world's largest palm oil producers Indonesia and Malaysia decried the rule and have both launched separate cases here with the World Trade Organization, saying the EU law is discriminatory.

“We have to accept that palm oil use for biofuel in the EU is going to steadily decline,” Unnithan said.

Palm oil producers have said some EU member states are phasing out palm biodiesel before the 2030 deadline.

Biodiesel exports from Malaysia are pegged to decline to 250,000 tonnes from 300,000 tonnes a year ago, while production is pegged to rise to 1.2 million tonnes from one million tonnes in 2021, he said, quoting data from Palm Oil Analytics. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Indonesia to introduce new tax breaks on property, car sales

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia will introduce new tax breaks on property and automotive sales this year in a bid to accelerate its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as authorities prepare for the spread of the Omicron variant, top officials said on Sunday. New coronavirus infections in Indonesia...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Analysis: Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

LONDON/BANGALORE/SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiesel#Eu Law#Oil Palm#The European Union#Mba#The European Commission#Dec#Palm Oil Analytics
Reuters

Sudan's inflation accelerates to 359.09% in 2021

(Reuters) - Sudan’s headline inflation rate averaged 359.09% in 2021, up from 163.26% in 2020, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday. Inflation slowed to 318.21% year-on-year in December, from 339.58 in the previous month, the statistics agency added in a statement. Core inflation, which strips out volatile...
BUSINESS
BBC

Firms still exporting into EU despite new costs

Businesses are still exporting successfully to mainland Europe despite the extra costs following the UK's exit from the European Union (EU), firms have told BBC Politics East. Although the UK left the EU in 2021, many of the new rules were delayed. Suffolk consultant Miles Vartan said new rules brought...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Hyundai, Daewoo tie-up gets EU antitrust veto

BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Hyundai Heavy Industries’ proposed takeover of rival Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd to create the world’s biggest shipbuilder was hit with an EU veto on Thursday on concerns that the deal would hurt competition. Hyundai, one of the largest shipbuilders in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Maersk cuts decarbonisation target by decade due to rising demand for clean transport

The world’s biggest shipping company AP Moller-Maersk has announced it is bringing its net zero target forwards to 2040, 10 years earlier than the target it set for itself of 2050 back in 2018.The company has said the acceleration in de-carbonising its supply chain was due to rising consumer demand for environmentally-friendly transport, and improvements in technology.Around 90 per cent of all global trade is done by sea, and global shipping pollution accounts for 3 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions.The desire for climate-friendly shipping has been driven by major firms including Ikea and Amazon, Maersk’s chief executive of...
INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybean, wheat export sales at marketing year lows

Soybean, wheat export sales at marketing year lows. The USDA says the week ending December 30th was a slow week for grain and oilseed export sales. Soybeans, soybean meal, soybean oil, and wheat all notched marketing year lows, and corn, sorghum, rice, and cotton were below the previous week’s totals. Beef for 2021 delivery were a net reduction, while 2021 pork sales were up on the week, but lower than average. Sales of beef and pork for 2022 delivery were solid. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out Wednesday, January 12th at Noon Eastern/11 Central.
AGRICULTURE
FXStreet.com

Malaysia: Exports expanded to multi-month highs – UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting comment on the recently published results from the Exports sector in Malaysia. “Exports expanded at a stronger pace of 32.4% y/y in Nov (Oct: 25.5%) which was in line with our forecasts but higher than Bloomberg consensus (30%). Imports gained 38% y/y (Oct: 27.9%) Higher imports over exports led to narrower trade surplus of MYR18.9bn (Oct: MYR26.3bn).”
AGRICULTURE
theedgemarkets.com

Moody's: Malaysia's 2022 exports outlook positive

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 3): Malaysia’s export sector outlook is expected to be positive in 2022, with trade primed to lead the country returning to the pre-pandemic growth in the middle of the year, Moody’s Analytics said. However, it said the Omicron variant and extreme weather may pose a...
MARKETS
chemistryworld.com

Low temperature method for decarbonising limestone locks carbon dioxide up as a mineral

Researchers in the UK have developed a process that could drastically cut the carbon emissions associated with manufacturing cement. The low-temperature process produces both calcium hydroxide and sodium carbonate, and carbon dioxide that would otherwise be released gets stored as a stable and useful mineral. Limestone decarbonisation, a major process...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy