In previous years, your customers and the level of assurance they needed to transact with your organization served as the primary driver of your compliance roadmap. But things have gotten more complicated today. It isn’t just direct customers who can drive your compliance roadmap. Your customer’s customers will also start to dictate the compliance obligations you have to meet. In 2022, additional compliance requirements may be coming your way. And you may also need to do more work to prove that you’re actually complying with existing requirements.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO