Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Are Engaged

By Elise Taylor
Vogue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly is putting a ring on it. The musician, né Colson Baker, confirmed on Instagram that he proposed to actor Megan Fox. “Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he wrote in a caption alongside a video...

www.vogue.co.uk

shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Machine Gun Kelly to Wed the Girl on His Teen Bedroom Wall

From “I am weed” to “I am wed.” Megan Fox said yes to marrying Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly. The pair have been self-mythologizing an epic romance since they began dating, and the engagement ring Kelly had designed is no exception. “i know tradition is one ring,” he wrote on Instagram, “but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.” MGK said he proposed “beneath the same branches we fell in love under,” referring to the banyan tree mentioned in an interlude on Tickets to my Downfall that Fox appears on.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

You've Already Seen Megan Fox's Engagement Ring — But That Manicure, Tho

In case you missed it, actor Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly shared the exciting news that they got engaged via their respective Instagram accounts on January 12. Fox posted a video of the proposal, and in the caption, she wrote that in July 2020 the pair sat beneath and asked for a magical relationship from the same banyan tree where Kelly proposed. That magic seemed to do its job more than a year later.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Megan Fox & MGK Are Engaged 3 Months After She Finalized Her Divorce With Brian Austin Green

Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with photos and videos from Barker’s proposal at...
NFL
StyleCaster

Here’s How Brian Really Feels About Megan’s Engagement to MGK After Their Divorce

Less than two years after their split, the time has come for Brian Austin Green’s response to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s engagement. So, what does Fox’s ex-husband really think of her newly engaged status? Green—who announced his split from Fox in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage—is apparently “happy” for his ex-wife following her engagement to Kelly, according to a source who spoke to People on January 13, 2022. “As long as [Megan and MGK are] both on the same page with the kids, he’s good and happy for her,” the insider told the publication, noting that...
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Megan Fox Goes Edgy in Black Corset Cutout Dress and Lace-Up Heels With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in Milan

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out for the first time since becoming engaged. The couple was seen in Milan on Friday heading to Dolce & Gabbana’s showroom. Fox went for an elevated but dark look consisting of an intricate black dress covered by a black leather, leopard print-lined coat. Her midi dress featured a knitted material with cutouts on the bodice as well as a corset top. Fox added necklaces to her look and wore her dark hair in waves. Her fiancé went with a similar edgy look, with a bit more color. He wore a neon pink fuzzy turtleneck...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Can we take a moment for Megan Fox’s engagement nails?

Type “engagement nails” into Google and you’ll get over 41,300,000 results. I get it. Even as somebody who isn’t the best with maintaining my nails (I have a broken nail RN as a result of picking off my shellac), I would want my nails to look their best if somebody was ever going to stick a ring on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Turn Heads in Sparkly Ensembles at the F/W23 Dolce & Gabbana Runway Show

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox look like the perfect fashion power couple. The “Born with Horns” rapper and the “Transformers” star attended the Dolce & Gabbana fall ‘23 show, where they got snapped on the red carpet. MGK opened the show and played a musical selection while wearing a while bedazzled and crystallized suit. For the red-carpet ensembles, MGK donned an emblazoned black suit that featured crystals, eyelets, grommets and everything else of the sort plastered all over the two pieces. He accessorized with gloves that matched the glittery flair of the suit, two distinct rings hanging from his lips...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Films Cute TikTok With North West, 8, As Pete Davidson Romance Heats Up — Watch

Superstars! Kim and North adorably lip sync to a song from Disney’s ‘Encanto” only a few days after Kim’s PDA-filled pizza date with Pete. The family that lip syncs together, stays together! Kim Kardashian, 41, and daughter North West, 8, proved once again they are a talent to be reckoned with on TikTok. The amazing mother/daughter combo filmed an adorable video (below) to the social media platform on Thursday (January 13). In it, North, showing off her new braces, begins lip syncing to the song “The Family Madrigal” from the latest animated Disney flick Encanto. Standing behind North, Kim does her best to keep up with the words. Too cute!
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Rapaport Comments "White Women Popping" On Post About Kanye & Julia Fox

No one is quite sure what Kanye West is up to, but he seems to be jet-setting from coast to coast with his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The pair emerged with their relationship quite dramatically, including a mini-essay penned by Fox about her first week with the Rap mogul. The two apparently met in Miami on New Year's Eve and have been inseparable ever since, leaving many to speculate on whether this is a true romance or a ploy to compete with Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

