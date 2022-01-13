ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volkswagen China shuts two plants in Tianjin due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Volkswagen Group’s China unit said on Thursday it has shut a plant it jointly runs with FAW Group in the city of Tianjin, as well as a component factory, due to...

