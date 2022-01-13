ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. reassured Europe over Russia talks – EU foreign policy chief

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREST, France (Reuters) – Europe has received assurances from the United States that nothing will be agreed with Russia without the...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Putin is picking a fight he can't win with Ukraine

I almost feel sorry for Russian President Vladimir Putin. As talks over Ukraine fall flat, Putin is picking a fight he can’t win. When President Joe Biden gave up Afghanistan, Putin saw a golden opportunity to play hardball with NATO over Ukraine. But NATO isn’t giving in to Putin’s outrageous demands for the alliance to kick out members like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and others who joined after 1997.
POLITICS
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josep Borrell
Business Insider

5 weapons Russia would likely use to attack Ukraine

Russia has massed troops near Ukraine's border in what is suspected to be preparation for an invasion. Russia's intentions remain unclear, but if it does take military action it has many potent weapons to use. These are the top five weapons the Russians could employ in ground warfare against Ukrainian...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Russia#Foreign Policy#Eu#Brest#Reuters#The European Union#Europeans
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

Slovak government approves defence treaty with United States

PRAGUE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Slovakia's government has approved a defence agreement with the United States, setting the framework for potential use of its air bases by its NATO partner but not leading to any concrete deployments, ministers said on Wednesday. The agreement, which the Slovak government said follows similar...
POLITICS
WGN News

Russia demands US, NATO response next week on Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday strongly reaffirmed its demand that NATO doesn’t expand eastward despite the rejection of that by the military alliance amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow wouldn’t wait indefinitely for the Western response, saying he expects the U.S. and NATO to provide a […]
MILITARY
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy