Grandfather of Baby Left in Dumpster by Teen Mom To Seek Custody

A teenage girl who tossed her newborn baby into a dumpster last week said she didn’t know she was pregnant until a day before giving birth. Alexis Avila, 18, told police in Hobbs, New Mexico that she had experienced stomach cramps in the days leading up to the unexpected delivery, but it wasn’t until she sought medical treatment for the abdominal troubles that she discovered she was carrying a child. The next day, she delivered by herself and claims she panicked, resorting to the horrific choice. As reported by NBC News, Avila allegedly put the infant in trash bags before depositing him in a dumpster where he was later discovered by people who were “looking for items of value.” Security cameras caught Avila dumping the bag, which led to her arrest. She has been charged with attempted murder and child abuse, and her baby is reported to be in stable condition.

HOBBS, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO