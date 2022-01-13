ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Grandfather of Baby Left in Dumpster by Teen Mom To Seek Custody

By Lili Scott
parentherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 50-year-old paternal grandfather of the baby left in a dumpster by a teenage mother in New Mexico will file for custody for their grandchild. Oscar Astorga said that his son, Stephen, 16, is the baby's dad, but he and the mother, Alexis Avila, 18, have broken up since August 2021....

www.parentherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Desperate Teen Mom Charged After Abandoning Newborn In Dumpster

HOBBS, NM –– The mother of a baby abandoned in a dumpster on Friday afternoon has been charged with child abuse and attempted murder –– two first-degree felonies. According to the Hobbs Police Department, on Friday evening officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of N. Thorp St. for reports of a newborn child being found in a dumpster. The abandoned infant was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a Lubbock area hospital. The baby is now in stable condition. Surveillance footage showed the mother of the child, identified as 18-year-old Alexis Avila, leaving the child…
HOBBS, NM
The Independent

Teen mom questioned by police after newborn baby found buried at mobile home park

Authorities in Texas are conducting investigations after finding the remains of an infant buried in a trailer park after a teenager gave birth to a premature baby.On Thursday, police said they found an unearthed patch of ground at a mobile home park in southwest Houston, 3500 block of Darlinghurst, where the body of the infant had been buried. Investigators reached the site after they received a call around 6.30am, according to local media outlet Click2Houston. According to investigators, a 17-year-old girl went to a local hospital complaining about abdominal pain on Wednesday. Medics determined that she had given birth two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Baby thrown in dumpster in stable condition; mother to be arraigned

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police say the newborn left in a dumpster remains in stable condition. The infant is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being left in the dumpster for nearly six hours in 36-degree temperatures. Three people found him after hearing his cries. The baby’s mother, 18-year-old Alexis Avila, will be arraigned on […]
HOBBS, NM
iheart.com

Abandoned Baby In Dumpster & Mother Defends Daughter That Did It!!

The grandmother of a baby found abandoned in a New Mexico dumpster is defending her daughter, saying, "Everyone makes mistakes." Alexis Avila, 18, is facing charges of attempted murder and child abuse in connection with the incident, which occurred last Friday in Hobbs. Police say Avila wrapped the newborn in a blood-soaked towel and two garbage bags before depositing him in the dumpster with his umbilical cord still attached. The infant sat in 36-degree weather for more than five hours before he was discovered, according to police.
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Mom#Dumpster#Crime#Daily Mail
insideedition.com

Newborn Baby in New Mexico Tossed in Dumpster by Teen Discovered Alive

Three people in New Mexico recently found a newborn inside a dumpster. "Their collective quick response to this emergency, including notification of 911, was absolutely pivotal in saving this baby's life," August Fons, Hobbs Police chief, said. Police say the trio was going through the trash looking for anything of...
HOBBS, NM
fox32chicago.com

Teen mom throws newborn in dumpster in shocking video

HOBBS, New Mexico - Surveillance video taken outside a New Mexico store shows the moments a teen mom tossed her unwanted newborn into a dumpster – and the rescuers who pulled her to safety five hours later. "I got a call about 8:30 on Friday, and Hobbs PD said,...
HOBBS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
parentherald.com

Florida Newborn Baby Orphaned After Parents Die by Suicide

A newborn baby in Florida became an orphan after his parents, who both work as sheriff deputies, took their own lives within a day of each other. Deputy Clayton Osteen of St. Lucie County died by suicide on Sunday, January 2, and his wife, Deputy Victoria Pacheco, did the same the next day, according to a statement released by Sheriff Ken Mascara. The sheriff said that both parents were an integral part of his team.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Teen Mom Grilled After Dead Baby Found Buried at Houston Mobile Park

The remains of a baby were found in a Houston trailer park on Thursday morning after a teen mom told medics that she buried the infant following a premature birth. Authorities said the 17-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday with abdominal pains. Medical staff determined that she’d given birth two days earlier, just 25 weeks into her pregnancy. She told medics that the baby was dead and she buried it at home, Click2Houston reports. It is unclear whether the infant was alive at the time of its birth. Houston police say that the girl’s family and friends were unaware that she was pregnant.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Teen Mom Who Threw Baby in Dumpster Says She Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant

A teenage girl who tossed her newborn baby into a dumpster last week said she didn’t know she was pregnant until a day before giving birth. Alexis Avila, 18, told police in Hobbs, New Mexico that she had experienced stomach cramps in the days leading up to the unexpected delivery, but it wasn’t until she sought medical treatment for the abdominal troubles that she discovered she was carrying a child. The next day, she delivered by herself and claims she panicked, resorting to the horrific choice. As reported by NBC News, Avila allegedly put the infant in trash bags before depositing him in a dumpster where he was later discovered by people who were “looking for items of value.” Security cameras caught Avila dumping the bag, which led to her arrest. She has been charged with attempted murder and child abuse, and her baby is reported to be in stable condition.
HOBBS, NM
parentherald.com

Capitol Riots: Family Breaks Apart After Teen Son Reports Dad to the FBI for Insurrection

Armed with his gun, Guy Reffitt, 48, joined his Texas militia group in Washington, D.C., and became part of the Capitol riots in January 2021 to protest the results of the elections. Unknown to him, his teenage son, Jackson Reffitt, has been in touch with the FBI since December 2020 because he was growing worried about his father's radicalization.
ADVOCACY
parentherald.com

Arizona Parents Face Child Neglect Charges for Leaving Son Home Alone for 2 Weeks

Two Arizona parents were arrested for child neglect after they left their 11-year-old son home alone when they traveled out of state for two weeks during the holidays. Bobby Jo Green, 40, and Melissa Green, 34, were accosted by the cops at their house on Sunday, December 12, 2021, following reports from a concerned citizen that they did not bring their son with them. Upon investigating, the boy told the cops that his parents instructed him to skip school for two weeks and heat his own frozen food if he got hungry.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy