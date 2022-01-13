The Punch Brothers resist genre definitions to figure out what their music can become.

The Punch Brothers and Madison Cunningham will be taking to The Palace on January 25th; If you’re as excited to folk-around as we are – get your tickets HERE!. The last time the Brothers were in town, I was a freshman in college and I spent my last dimes just to get a seat to go. We’ve been waiting for this one, folks! Lead by locally known mandolinist and literal genius in music, Chris Thile (previous frontman for Live From Here) and co. have been making sweet folk music since ’06. Joined by Gabe Witcher (violin), Noam Pikelny (banjo), Chris Eldridge (guitar), and Paul Kowert on the bass – each of these musicians can (and do) tour on their own as professionals themselves; Needless to say this band is very, very talented. The group has released countless albums and hits, with their most recent 2018 piece All Ashore earning them a Grammy for Best Folk Album. By the time we get to see them, however, their new album Hell on Church Street will be released (1/14).

