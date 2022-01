The pandemic changed so many things about our lives. But the good news is that much of it will go back to normal once we finally put all this behind us. Of course, there are also a few things that probably won't fully go back to the way they were. One good example is video calling. Video calls exploded in popularity as a result of the pandemic. Now that so many people use services like Zoom to talk to people around the world, they'll likely continue to do so. If you love video calling as much as we do, there's...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO