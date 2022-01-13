QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you experienced long-hauler COVID symptoms?

Experts say the omicron variant causes a milder case of COVID-19, but many hospitals in Mid-Missouri are at max capacity as the surge continues to infect thousands.

Experts say people should take precautions because omicron is presenting unique and long-lasting symptoms.

While the symptoms can last anywhere from weeks to months, some can be severe. Experts say the severity of the symptoms can depend on the severity of the COVID case.

Long hauler COVID-19 symptoms can include but are not limited to brain fog, stomach issues, night sweats, migraines, and fatigue.

