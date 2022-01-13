ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you experienced long-hauler COVID symptoms?

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNAbW_0dkS7AiK00

Experts say the omicron variant causes a milder case of COVID-19, but many hospitals in Mid-Missouri are at max capacity as the surge continues to infect thousands.

Experts say people should take precautions because omicron is presenting unique and long-lasting symptoms.

While the symptoms can last anywhere from weeks to months, some can be severe. Experts say the severity of the symptoms can depend on the severity of the COVID case.

Long hauler COVID-19 symptoms can include but are not limited to brain fog, stomach issues, night sweats, migraines, and fatigue.

Have you experienced long-hauler covid symptoms? Let us know in the poll below.

The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you experienced long-hauler COVID symptoms? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Symptoms#Omicron#Covid#Abc17news
TheConversationCanada

Long COVID: For the 1 in 10 patients who become long-haulers, COVID-19 has lasting effects

Even as the unpredictable rise and fall of COVID-19 infections continues at home and around the world, a new and ugly pandemic-related problem is emerging. We know it generically as “long COVID,” though it’s hardly generic, and we still know very little about it, including what it is, who, when or how badly it will strike, how long it might take to recover or whether complete recovery is possible for all. Long COVID, or post-COVID condition, features symptoms that can include trouble breathing, chest pain, brain “fog,” fatigue, loss of smell or taste, nausea, anxiety and depression, among others. It appears to affect...
INDUSTRY
kansascitymag.com

What doctors have learned about Covid long-haulers so far

There’s good news and bad news for post-Covid patients who come into the long-haul clinic at the KU health system. “The one thing I tell every one of our patients is, ‘Hey, six months ago if you’d have come in and seen me, I would have had no idea what you’re talking about,” says Branden Comfort, an internal medicine physician who has worked in the long-haul clinic since it opened a year ago. “We have refined our approach, and six months from now we’ll have refined it even further. We’re making progress.”
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wearegreenbay.com

HealthWatch: COVID Kid Long Haulers -Specialized Treatment Needed

HACKENSACK, N.J. (Ivanhoe Newswire)- Experts say it’s hard to pinpoint an exact number, but recent research shows that anywhere from ten to 30 percent of all kids who contract COVID-19 experience symptoms that last six months or longer. Learn what researchers are discovering about COVID kid long haulers and the effort to return them to good health.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Syracuse.com

Covid symptoms: How can you tell if you have a cold, flu or coronavirus?

How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have since symptoms of the illnesses can overlap. The viruses that cause colds, the flu and COVID-19 are spread the same way — through droplets from the nose and mouth of infected people. And they can all be spread before a person realizes they’re infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy