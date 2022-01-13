Andy Ruiz Latest 2022 Fight News

Tyson Fury has dismissed the suggestion that he would be knocked out by Anthony Joshua, saying it would “never” happen “in a million years”.The pair’s fellow British heavyweight Derek Chisora has been beaten by Fury and sparred with Joshua, and the 38-year-old has backed “AJ” to come out on top if he faces the “Gypsy King”.Fury has taken exception to Chisora’s claim, however, insisting he would stop Joshua within three rounds.“This is a message for Derek Chisora,” he said in a Twitter video. “I’ve just seen that you’ve said you think AJ would blast me out.“Never in a million...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO