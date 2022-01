I don’t know about you, but I am so tired of being sold to. Like I’m a free client or lead to every brand that exists. I can feel it coming at me from all angles. I’m like Forrest Gump in the rain – I’ve been through every kind of sales strategy there is. Little itty bitty magazine ads, big ol’ fat billboard ads, ads that flew in while I was reading an article online, and sometimes ads that came straight up from underneath the show I was watching. Shoot, there are even ads in the middle of the night.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO