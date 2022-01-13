ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Clackamas Rotarians to host six Oregon gubernatorial candidates

By Raymond Rendleman
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Rick Rogoway organized programs as a way for club members, visitors to meet candidates in person prior to May primary

Rotary Club of Clackamas members will host presentations by six Oregon gubernatorial candidates during the club's weekly meetings.

Rotarian Rick Rogoway organized the programs as a way for club members and visitors to meet the candidates in person prior to the May primary. The candidates will have time to present their views and then answer questions from the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZyLK_0dkS5MEc00

As part of a global network of 1.4 million members, the Rotary Club of Clackamas is a community service organization, with projects such as building an all-abilities park in Happy Valley, purchasing a shower cart for use by homeless individuals in Clackamas, providing meals to those in need and building a maternity hospital in The Gambia.

Speaker schedule

Jan. 27: Bridget Barton

March 10: Stan Pulliam

March 17: Tina Kotek

March 24: Bud Pierce

April 7: Christine Drazan

When: Thursdays at 12:15 p.m.

Where: Old Spaghetti Factory in Clackamas

Open to public: Members of the community are welcome to attend the meetings.

Cost: Lunch is available for purchase for $15

More information: clackamasrotaryfoundation.org

Comments / 0

 

Portland Tribune

Colton Corner: School district adds mental health component

The move will help the school district provide support as students and families navigate the pandemic. In March 2020 schools were unexpectedly shut down. Student routines and social lives were drastically changed and uncertainty and anxiety filled student's homes and lives. Mental health issues have become more prevalent as students...
COLTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Reynolds schools close for two days

Reynolds joins Centennial, Gresham-Barlow as each close schools due to staffing shortages. All Reynolds School District schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 14, and Tuesday, Jan 18, for emergency closure. The district also closed all after-school programming, with the exception of sports practices and competitions, which will continue as normal.
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

