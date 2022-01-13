ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie seeks nominees to be honored as top volunteer

By Raymond Rendleman
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbgw3_0dkS5LLt00 Winner can be resident of city or member of nonprofit organization/business that serves area

Milwaukie is currently seeking nominations for its Volunteer of the Year who can be anyone who resides in Milwaukie or is a member of a nonprofit organization/business that serves the Milwaukie community.

City councilors last year selected Hamid Shibata Bennett as Milwaukie's Volunteer of the Year, in recognition of how a difficult year, filled with uncertainty, didn't diminish Bennett's passion to help the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mv7FP_0dkS5LLt00 Bennett has long donated his time and talents to multiple organizations in the area, and recent struggles during the pandemic motivated him to do even more.

Bennett has been an active member of the Milwaukie Arts Committee since 2016 and served as its chair for more than a year. He stepped up to lead the group during a critical transition phase in membership in 2020, helping keep its momentum going while assisting new members get up to speed.

During this time, Bennett was instrumental in bringing the Arts Committee's Porchfest events to life. Working closely with the city's Neighborhood District Association leaders and committee volunteers, he assisted in finding performers, secured donations and sponsorships, and carried out many of the event's logistics.

In fall 2020, Bennett helped orchestrate the unveiling event for a public mural on the water reservoir tank at Southeast 40th Avenue and Harvey Street that brought the community together to celebrate both the new artwork and the mural's theme honoring Milwaukie's historic people of color.

In winter 2020, Hamid and the Arts Committee created Light Up Milwaukie, a holiday decorating contest that became quite popular in December 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcBNV_0dkS5LLt00 While volunteering for the Arts Committee's events, Bennett began assisting the city manager, police chief and equity program manager with their efforts to create better relationships and engage with Milwaukie's minority community members. This work included taking part in the Police Contract and Policy Review Group, as well as a series of listening sessions between the city, police and minority community members.

In addition to volunteering for the city of Milwaukie, Bennett frequently donates his time to other community organizations and events, often taking photos to help with their outreach efforts or finding partnerships to share resources.

"It's been amazing to see people come together in this community," Bennett said. "We have this great collection of skills and talents here, and I've found when people begin volunteering, others join in to share those abilities with each other."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xHeGb_0dkS5LLt00 Volunteers of the Year have their names engraved on a permanent plaque at City Hall. The City Council created the Volunteer of the Year program in 2012 to recognize community members for their outstanding service.

Those nominating someone as Volunteer of the Year are asked to discuss the nominee's volunteer work and discuss how it has improved Milwaukie. Nominees should have longevity of volunteer service to the community, and some contribution to a city-related activity within the nominee's total volunteer effort is preferred.

City Council will select the recipient of the award in March. If an in-person event is possible in 2022, the award will also be presented at the 2022 City of Milwaukie Volunteer Appreciation Dinner. The dinner was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nominations are accepted through an online form at milwaukieoregon.gov through Monday, Feb. 14.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Washington County nonprofits split nearly $900,000 in grants

The Oregon Business Development Department distributed $8.75 million in grants to assist small businesses. The Oregon Business Development Department says it distributed $8.75 million in grants to organizations that provide technical assistance to small businesses across the state, including nearly $900,000 for nonprofits working in Washington County. The grant program,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Unmasked crowd occupies Clackamas County meeting room

Chair Tootie Smith moves to virtual format after group refuses to comply with state administrative rulesClackamas County commissioners' Jan. 13 meeting was abruptly halted and moved online after a large crowd refused to follow state and county COVID-19 safety requirements, proceeding to occupy the county hearing room for several minutes after commissioners and staff evacuated. Roughly 19 minutes into the 6 p.m. meeting, Chair Tootie Smith made the call to move remaining discussions to a virtual format. Smith gaveled the end of the meeting as members of the crowd are heard saying the word "propaganda" as Commissioner Martha Schrader shared...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Former Gladstone fire chief dies over the holidays

Jeff Smith, who took interim command of department, to be remembered at Jan. 22 celebration of lifeJeff Smith, who recently served as interim Gladstone fire chief, died over the holidays. Smith had a 26-year career with the Gladstone Fire Department and was active in training firefighters throughout the region and obtaining grant funds for the department. Smith rose through the ranks to become Gladstone's fire training chief and eventually interim chief of the entire operation from August 2018 to May 2019. Smith began his career volunteering for the department and was hired by the city in 1999 to be...
GLADSTONE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukie, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Society
City
Milwaukie, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Rotarians to host six Oregon gubernatorial candidates

Rick Rogoway organized programs as a way for club members, visitors to meet candidates in person prior to May primaryRotary Club of Clackamas members will host presentations by six Oregon gubernatorial candidates during the club's weekly meetings. Rotarian Rick Rogoway organized the programs as a way for club members and visitors to meet the candidates in person prior to the May primary. The candidates will have time to present their views and then answer questions from the audience. As part of a global network of 1.4 million members, the Rotary Club of Clackamas is a...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County educators receive $3,000 for special projects

North Clackamas first-grade teacher, Molalla-based Oregon Outreach instructor get $1,500 eachTwo Clackamas County educators will receive a total of $3,000 in Project Community awards from Northwest Community Credit Union to support specialized project learning. North Clackamas first-grade teacher Antonia Mondejar Palazona, who teaches at Riverside Elementary School in Oak Grove, will be using the $1,500 grant to buy materials for literacy lessons and a class library. In Molalla, Oregon Outreach, Inc. instructor Toni Child will use a $1,500 grant to support a school garden. Northwest Community Credit Union is giving a total of $60,000 to 40 winning Oregon educators. Award distribution is in progress for use in the 2022 academic year, to support creative curriculum and classroom experiences varying among pre-K, elementary, middle, and high school levels. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City reunion celebrates transition to lifesavers

Gladstone's Dennis Marsh helped ambulance 'drivers' become trained emergency first respondersAbout 55 people who were directly involved in the Oregon-born movement to revolutionize emergency care recently got together for a reunion in Clackamas County. Following the invention of the portable defibrillator, Oregonians advocated for the creation of non-physician emergency responders. These emergency medical technicians, previously only known as "ambulance drivers," had previously banded together to reduce mortality rates by empowering first responders to be trained to recognize basic symptoms and treat patients. Starting in the late 1960s, visionary doctors and ambulance personnel worked together to increase the level of care...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie foundation: County needs to fund regional park project

Board members: We urge the NCPRD Advisory Council, commissioners to commit fundsMilwaukie Bay Park is an asset to the city of Milwaukie, Clackamas County and the whole Metro region, but remains unfinished. The original 2006 plans for MBP had to be phased due to cost, and the community has been waiting since 2015 for the final phase to be built. Now, some people are questioning the longstanding commitment of Clackamas County and the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District to finish the project. It is a fallacy to believe that MBP without Phase 3 development will serve everyone in the...
MILWAUKIE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Arts Committee
Clackamas Review

Gladstone elected official writes to rescind 'verbal resignation'

City Councilor Matt Tracy now plans to complete the rest of his term in office through 2022Gladstone Councilor Matt Tracy has written a Dec. 31 email to rescind his "verbal resignation" delivered to City Council on Dec. 14 before he walked out of the meeting. "Shortly after making my statement, I was contacted by individuals in our community who were concerned about a lack of representation and leadership that may be a result of my departure from the Gladstone City Council," Tracy wrote. "Since I don't serve at the pleasure of the Council — rather I serve those individuals who...
GLADSTONE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas youth arts program enters new decade with clear mission

Coordinator Lisa Smith reflects on 10 years of encouraging youth expression through artA decade in and still going strong, Clackamas County Arts Alliance's Youth Arts for Change program is stepping confidently into its next chapter of supporting underserved youth in expressing themselves through art after celebrating its 10th anniversary in December 2021. From its early days in 2011 as a partnership with the Clackamas County Juvenile Department offering guidance in theatre-based expression, the program has since blossomed into a multi-pronged learning and collaboration opportunity for members of local youth support organizations to express themselves through a variety of mediums. The...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon legislator seeks to give citizens voice on tolling

Clackamas County Republican Bill Kennemer hopes measure will tap into increasing voter frustration with planned tollways.Citizens circulating petitions to force votes on proposed freeway tolls in Oregon have found a state legislator's sympathetic ear. Sen. Bill Kennemer announced Jan. 7 one of his two priority bills for this February's short legislative session is a measure, which, if passed, would create an amendment to the Oregon Constitution to allow residents living within 15 miles of a proposed tollway to vote on whether to approve or reject the proposal. The measure is a direct response to increasing voter frustration with plans to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clear Creek Communications offers $5,000 in 2022 scholarships

Cooperative members are eligible in Redland, Logan, Viola, Beavercreek, Carver, Damascus, Estacada, Springwater and Oregon City.Clear Creek Communications is offering two $2,500 awards this year for the cooperative's annual scholarship program. Established in 1988, the "Subscriber Endowment Scholarship Award" benefits members of Clear Creek Communications by providing financial assistance for students pursuing a higher education in an accredited college or technical school. Clear Creek has over 2,200 members in the Redland, Logan and Viola areas, as well as portions of Beavercreek, Carver, Damascus, Estacada, Springwater and Oregon City. Candidates for scholarship awards must meet certain eligibility requirements, which include being a subscriber of Clear Creek's telephone, cable television service or broadband Internet service and maintaining a "B" average over the most recent three quarters or two semesters of high school. Applications for scholarship awards are available at ccmtc.com/about-us. The deadline for completed applications is February 25. A committee appointed by the board of directors will meet and select two recipients at a special meeting held shortly after the deadline. {loadposition sub-article-01}
BEAVERCREEK, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Clackamette Cove provides ideal site for Native honors

Gary Alan Spanovich: New park should memorialize 88 surviving members of the Clackamas tribe who were relocated to a reservationI have collaborated with Native American tribes over the last 25 years; I once did a transportation plan for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde. The Walker River Paiute Tribe flew me down to Schurz, Nevada, 25 times and I donated my time to help them build a Wovoka Ghost Dance & Peace Center with my colleague Raymond Hoferer. We appeared before the Tribal Council one evening and Raymond was given the title, "Ghost Dance Emissary." He was to bring...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County weighs waste policy after pushing out Ridwell

Newcomer deemed out of compliance, but recycling models permissible under code may expandClackamas County is considering expanding its recycling policies after a startup's unique business model was determined to be out of compliance with existing county codes. Ridwell Inc., a Seattle-based recycling company, collects and processes difficult-to-recycle materials, including household batteries, electronic waste, light bulbs, plastic film, textiles and more for a monthly subscription fee, according to its website. Under Oregon law and Clackamas County code, several materials collected by Ridwell are currently not defined as recyclable, instead falling under the "solid waste" category due to their cost of recycling...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County chapter co-chair: We need health care for all

Karen Baker: Legislation could create publicly funded, privately delivered systemIn this time of COVID-19, never has it been more important for us to have a universal, single-payer health care system in America. Vaccinated or not, people who have had COVID are experiencing huge health care bills and possibly long-term costly ramifications even when they recover. I see people who have health insurance through their employers who still can't afford the co-pays and deductibles when they need care. So, they don't go to the doctor, which exasperates their health issues. How did we become a country that cares so little about...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County extends AMR ambulance contract

Emergency Medical Services Council plans to negotiate with American Medical Response by October 2022Clackamas County has reaffirmed its commitment to revamping ambulance service agreements with longtime provider American Medical Response, whose future performance will be evaluated through a set of requirements recommended by a countywide council of emergency service providers to determine the company's contractual standing. Commissioners on Nov. 23 unanimously voted to extend the current ambulance service contract's second amendment, which obligates county staff and stakeholders from the county's Emergency Medical Services Council to negotiate in good faith with AMR regarding new performance standards. The amendment allotted the county...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Retiring South Fork manager proud of 'many accomplishments'

John D. Collins: It has been an honor to work with so many dedicated water professionalsI have had the honor of working for the South Fork Water Board for the past 37 years. I began my career with South Fork as a treatment plant operator and worked through my way through the positions of senior plant operator, plant supervisor and, for the past 18 years, I have served as the general manager/CEO. Over the many years of my career, it has been an honor to work with so many dedicated water professionals that truly understand the critical mission of providing...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Sonya Fischer provides independent, strong voice

Budget Committee member Tom Feely: Do I think that my $250 contribution would make her take my side on any given issue? No, I do not.This newspaper on Dec. 12 published Brian Fitzgerald's opinion comments on news reports of a discipline case. He criticized county commissioners' oversight of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, which is under the authority of another independently elected county official. State law has many provisions governing the public-safety employee he mentions, not just the collective bargaining unit agreement. I know from my past career experience that this is a complicated area of the law, and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County offers tools for unpaid caregivers

People who take care of friends, family members invited to free online classes. Are you an unpaid caregiver to a family member or friend?. Clackamas County is offering six free online classes to learn about "Powerful Tools for Caregivers." from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 24. Personnel with the county's Family Caregiver Support Program hope to give you confidence and support to better care for your loved one and yourself.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
72
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy