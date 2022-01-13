Clackamas Rotarians to host six Oregon gubernatorial candidates

Rick Rogoway organized programs as a way for club members, visitors to meet candidates in person prior to May primary

Rotary Club of Clackamas members will host presentations by six Oregon gubernatorial candidates during the club's weekly meetings.

Rotarian Rick Rogoway organized the programs as a way for club members and visitors to meet the candidates in person prior to the May primary. The candidates will have time to present their views and then answer questions from the audience.

As part of a global network of 1.4 million members, the Rotary Club of Clackamas is a community service organization, with projects such as building an all-abilities park in Happy Valley, purchasing a shower cart for use by homeless individuals in Clackamas, providing meals to those in need and building a maternity hospital in The Gambia.

Speaker schedule

Jan. 27:

Bridget Barton

March 3: Tobias Read

March 10: Stan Pulliam

March 17: Tina Kotek

March 24: Bud Pierce

April 7: Christine Drazan

When: Thursdays at 12:15 p.m.

Where: Old Spaghetti Factory in Clackamas

Open to public: Members of the community are welcome to attend the meetings.

Cost: Lunch is available for purchase for $15

More information: clackamasrotaryfoundation.org

