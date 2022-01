WWE has now closed its 2021 in an important way, opening 2022 with a surprise that no one expected, or a devastating new reign with the WWE Championship for The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. That of Lesnar and Roman Reigns, current WWE Champion and Universal Champion of Friday Night Smackdown respectively, is the most important storyline that the management of the Stamford-based company has been staging for a few months now, with the return of Lesnar to Summerslam, the last summer, which immediately laid the foundations for their final match at Wrestlemania 38, where the two will almost certainly have their final highlight.

