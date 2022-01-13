ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estacada, OR

Around Estacada

By Emily Lindstrand
Estacada News
Estacada News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJS1u_0dkS4WmR00 Our weekly calendar of local activities, public meetings and other events around the Estacada area.

Have an event you'd like to see in the newspaper? Email a description with any relevant information to elindstrand@estacadanews.com by 10 a.m. the Friday prior for inclusion in the next week's edition. Include any relevant photos.

Events

Journey Down the Clackamas — The series of biweekly free webinars, administered by the Clackamas River Basin Council on Zoom, continues through May 31. For more information and to register, visit clackamasriver.org.

Pickleball — Estacada First Baptist Church hosts pickleball from 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays; 8-10 a.m. Thursdays; and 8-10 a.m. Saturdays. The events are open to anyone and take place in the church's gymnasium, 29101 S.E. Eagle Creek Road.

Grief Group — Clackamas Valley Baptist Church hosts a grief group at 2 p.m. Mondays at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road.

Community Breakfast — Estacada Community Outreach hosts a free breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at Clackamas Valley Baptist Church, located at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. For more information, call 503-630-5484.

Take off Pounds Sensibly — TOPs meets 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Estacada Community Center, 200 S.W. Club House Drive.

Meetings

Estacada School Board — 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacada.k12.or.us.

Estacada City Council — 7 p.m. second and fourth Mondays of each month in-person and via video conference call. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.

Estacada Fire Board — 7 p.m. third Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit estacadafire.org.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee — 6 p.m. second Thursday of each month. For a link, visit cityofestacada.org.

Cemetery Maintenance District — 5 p.m. first Thursday of each month. Held online via video conference call. For a link, visit "Estacada Cemetery Maintenance District" on Facebook.

Estacada Public Library

Library hours — The library building at 825 N.W. Wade St. is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 503-630-8273 or visit cityofestacada.org/library.

Portland Tribune

Unmasked crowd occupies Clackamas County meeting room

Chair Tootie Smith moves to virtual format after group refuses to comply with state administrative rules. Clackamas County commissioners' Jan. 13 meeting was abruptly halted and moved online after a large crowd refused to follow state and county COVID-19 safety requirements, proceeding to occupy the county hearing room for several minutes after commissioners and staff evacuated.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Looking to the year ahead

As the new year begins, community members in the Estacada area share their hopes and wishes for 2022. With a new year on the horizon, many Estacada community members are thinking about what they would like to see in the next 12 months. Whether it's continuing established traditions or hoping for something new, Estacada's wish list for 2022 is varied and hopeful.
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Extracurriculars continue in Estacada, with safety precautions

State health agencies say that safety protocols are very critical at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic. After Oregon's education and health agencies asked schools to pause extracurricular activities or keep the same rules in place that are followed during the school day, Estacada School District leaders said activities would continue with masks.
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Clear Creek Communications offers $5,000 in 2022 scholarships

Cooperative members are eligible in Redland, Logan, Viola, Beavercreek, Carver, Damascus, Estacada, Springwater and Oregon City. Clear Creek Communications is offering two $2,500 awards this year for the cooperative's annual scholarship program. Established in 1988, the "Subscriber Endowment Scholarship Award" benefits members of Clear Creek Communications by providing financial assistance...
BEAVERCREEK, OR
Estacada News

Oregon legislator seeks to give citizens voice on tolling

Clackamas County Republican Bill Kennemer hopes measure will tap into increasing voter frustration with planned tollways.Citizens circulating petitions to force votes on proposed freeway tolls in Oregon have found a state legislator's sympathetic ear. Sen. Bill Kennemer announced Jan. 7 one of his two priority bills for this February's short legislative session is a measure, which, if passed, would create an amendment to the Oregon Constitution to allow residents living within 15 miles of a proposed tollway to vote on whether to approve or reject the proposal. The measure is a direct response to increasing voter frustration with plans to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Book benefits Estacada animal sanctuary

Lucas Spiegel wrote his memoir 'The Weight of Empathy' after traveling around the world for 22 months. After spending 22 months visiting animal sanctuaries around the world, Lucas Spiegel wrote a book about the experience. A portion of the proceeds from sales will benefit a sanctuary in Estacada. "The Weight...
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Warming shelter launches in Estacada

Shelter located at Estacada First Baptist Church is open on nights when weather expected to reach freezing or below. Estacada is now home to a warming shelter, where those who do not have a place to stay can spend the night when temperatures reach freezing or colder. The shelter is...
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Estacada library event focuses on elephants

Author Melissa Crandall will discuss her book about zookeeper Roger Henneous and elephants Packy and Belle. When Melissa Crandall arrived at the Oregon Zoo to spend a day working with elephant keeper Roger Henneous, she didn't realize she would write a book about his work several decades later. In the...
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Estacada students make honor roll at college

At Clackamas Community College 1,289 students were named to the honor roll and presidents list for the fall 2021 term. Clackamas Community College recently announced its honor roll and president's list for the fall 2021 term. Students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher to be named on...
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County offers tools for unpaid caregivers

People who take care of friends, family members invited to free online classes. Are you an unpaid caregiver to a family member or friend?. Clackamas County is offering six free online classes to learn about "Powerful Tools for Caregivers." from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 24. Personnel with the county's Family Caregiver Support Program hope to give you confidence and support to better care for your loved one and yourself.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Gingerbread characters visit Estacada library

Community members create gingerbread designs based upon their favorite book characters for display at library. A group of gingerbread book characters recently took up residence in the Estacada Library. From late November through mid-December, community members of all ages were invited to design a gingerbread person disguised as their favorite...
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Estacada resident wins Teen Oregon pageant

Kaiyah Hill, 14, will participate in national United States of America pageant in Las Vegas next February. The winner of the United States of America Teen Oregon pageant is a familiar face in Estacada. Kaiyah Hill, a 14-year-old Estacada Middle School student, won the pageant on Sunday, Aug. 22, in...
OREGON STATE
