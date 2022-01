TAMPA (CBSMiami) — Two Malayan tigers at ZooTampa at Lowry Park have tested positive for COVID-19. The zoo’s medical care team tested the 16-year-old and 7-year-old tigers after they showed “mild respiratory symptoms.” The zoo says the tigers were vaccinated and they are unsure how the tigers contracted the virus. “At this point, we are unsure how the vaccinated animals got the virus, but we have seen instances around the world where the virus has been transmitted from humans to big cats and primates even with strict biosecurity protocols in place,” stated Senior Vice President of Animal Health, Conservation and Education Dr. Cynthia...

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO