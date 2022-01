Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to meet a familiar foe in the opening round of the NFL playoffs, as he will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Over the course of his career, Brady has had the last laugh against rivals a multitude of times, such as was the case in his clashes with the Ben Roethlisberger-led Pittsburgh Steelers during his run with the New England Patriots. Now, Brady will look to do just that against the Eagles – a team that was triumphant in Super Bowl 52.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO