Denzel Washington confirms Equalizer 3 as his next film

By Celebretainment
Sea Coast Echo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenzel Washington says 'The Equalizer 3' will be his next project. The 67-year-old actor - whose new move 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' is launching on Apple TV+ on Friday (14.01.22) - revealed there are plans in place for a third film in the action franchise, with a script already...

www.seacoastecho.com

