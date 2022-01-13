ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 13, 2022

By News-Times
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0dkS0t1s00 Readers make their case for Senate District 15 hopefuls in the News-Times' weekly mailbag.

County commissioners should make historic choice for Senate

On a Tuesday summer evening — June 2, 2020, to be exact —downtown Portland was drowned by the chanting of the names of Black people whose lives were taken at the hands of police.

"Breonna Taylor."

"Philando Castile."

"George Floyd."

As I took a seat on the bricked hearth of Portland's living room, I saw protest organizers starting a program where Black-identifying people could share their pain, anger, and hopes for the future over a microphone and speaker. Among the organizers setting up, I see a familiar face — Lamar Wise.

I know Lamar from our high school days at Century High School. He was the upperclassman whom I, for two years, admired in student government. I witnessed the growth of his passion for handing people the microphone and providing a platform to be heard.

Lamar has always fought for racial, gender, and economic justice. His passion and experience fighting for housing access and affordability and advocacy for labor rights more than qualifies him to serve as our senator for District 15. If elected, he would be the first Black man to serve as senator for District 15. I say it's about time we change that and vote Wise for Senate District 15.

Omar Rivera, Hillsboro

Appoint state rep to vacant Senate seat

We are writing in support of Janeen Sollman to fill the Senate District 15 vacancy left by Sen. Chuck Riley. No one is more qualified or able to hit the ground running on day one than Janeen.

Rep. Sollman has done incredible work in Salem to keep our residents safe and provide a better future for our community:

• Gun violence prevention — Rep. Sollman has sponsored and testified for common-sense safety legislation to protect our community members including preventing domestic abusers from purchasing guns, allowing school districts to prohibit guns on school grounds, and requiring gun owners to responsibly store their firearms securely.

• Rep. Sollman has been an environmental champion in many ways — most recently leading the charge as a chief sponsor on the Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act in 2021 to update Oregon's outdated recycling system. The new law takes effect this year and will build on local community programs and leverage the resources of producers to create an innovative system that works for everyone.

• Education — Rep. Sollman was a key champion in the efforts to successfully pass the 2019 Student Success Act, finally reversing years of education funding reduction in Oregon and paving the way for increased student success at every level.

Most of all we appreciate that Rep. Sollman embodies her motto, "Listen, Learn, Act." She has been active in this community for decades and truly listens to her constituents. She asks questions to understand issues and always works towards solutions with the best interest of our community in mind.

With her many years of community involvement and her extensive experience as an elected official, we strongly encourage the Washington County commissioners to appoint Janeen Sollman to the SD 15 seat.

Elizabeth Case, Debby Garman and Hilary Uhlig

Members, Indivisible Hillsboro

Let voters decide on Kristof's qualifications

As an unaffiliated voter, I read with interest, disappointment, and concern regarding Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's ruling against Nicholas Kristof's application seeking to become Oregon's next governor.

Fagan, to her credit, is following procedures. Yet, I am rooting for the Oregon Supreme Court to decide in favor of the prospective candidate based on the law and past precedent.

Kristof is a progressive Democrat by his own admission. His writings and actions are refreshing and portray an individual possessing an altruistic philosophy, vision, and advocacy.

I value the opportunity to consider "outsider" candidates, those who have not followed the traditional path of succession from service as an elected member of the executive or legislative branch of government.

Oregonian voters are competent to rate those running for office based on their personal and professional merits and qualifications. Further, we are benefited when we can evaluate candidates representing more than the status quo of a particular political party and its predictable financial backers.

I envision a 2022 election featuring a Democrat with strong rural roots (Kristof), an accomplished independent with business, rural and urban ties (former Sen. Betsy Johnson), and a Republican from the Metro area.

David Nardone, Hillsboro

Getting rid of Ridwell is bad for county

Washington County has disallowed Ridwell operating in the unincorporated areas, denying my family a service we valued, and were willing to pay for.

I was fortunate to get one pickup from Ridwell so far, and recycled several pounds of batteries, light bulbs of all types, and many pieces of plastic film. Waste Management offers no such service: recycling of this type is difficult if not impossible to find otherwise. And the recovery rate for the supposed recyclables that we so carefully clean and sort before commingling in our bin? Dismal.

Waste Management's exclusive franchise agreement in my area essentially locks up any possibility of not only the pick up of important recyclables, but also the efficient and effective recycling of them.

Other Oregon municipalities have supported Ridwell. But Washington County? It appears they don't care.

Pam Kessinger, Aloha

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Forest Grove News Times

Sollman appointed to fill vacant State Senate District 15 seat

State Rep. Janeen Sollman was appointed Friday, Jan. 14, to fill a legislative vacancy in Senate District 15.State Rep. Janeen Sollman has been selected to fill a legislative vacancy in Oregon Senate District 15. The Washington County Board of Commissioners appointed Sollman in a 4-1 vote at a virtual meeting on Friday, Jan. 14. Commissioner Nafisa Fai was the only board member to deviate from her colleagues, casting her vote for labor organizer Lamar Wise. Sollman will succeed former Sen. Chuck Riley, who resigned at the end of 2021 for personal reasons. Riley was first elected to the Senate in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Service nonprofits could get grants from Beaverton church group

The Southminster Presbyterian Church Foundation has more than $13,000 to distribute to eligible organizations.The Southminster Presbyterian Church Foundation plans to award more than $13,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations this year. To be eligible for the Southminster Foundation grants, nonprofits must serve low-income residents of Washington and/or Multnomah counties. Those services can range from healthcare to food or shelter. The Southminster Foundation says it has been awarding grants since 1980. In 2021, grant recipients included Portland Youth Builders, Rose Haven, Rehab's Sisters, HomePlate Youth Services, Black Parent Initiative and the Immigrant Mutual Aid Coalition. The deadline for submitting a grant application is Feb. 28. The application and more information about the program can be found on the foundation's website or by calling the Southminster Presbyterian Church office at 503-644-2073. Southminster Presbyterian Church bills itself as "a progressive and welcoming community," with services at present being held via Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. The church building is located at 12250 S.W. Denney Road in Beaverton. {loadposition sub-article-01}
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County nonprofits split nearly $900,000 in grants

The Oregon Business Development Department distributed $8.75 million in grants to assist small businessesThe Oregon Business Development Department says it distributed $8.75 million in grants to organizations that provide technical assistance to small businesses across the state, including nearly $900,000 for nonprofits working in Washington County. The grant program, established last year by the Legislature, provided funds to 33 of 60 applicants, according to a news release from the department Tuesday, Jan. 11. In Washington County, according to the release, Centro Cultural received $300,000 to add staff capacity at Centro de Prosperidad, which provides bilingual client assistance to small business...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, OR
City
Aloha, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Salem, OR
City
Portland, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Government
Washington County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
Hillsboro, OR
Society
Washington County, OR
Society
County
Washington County, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon investigating private pop-up COVID-19 testing sites

Center for COVID Control under investigation after nationwide complaints of falsified, missing resultsUPDATE: Oregon Health Authority confirms it has never received test results from Center for COVID Control, in violation of health regulations. A COVID-19 testing company with three sites in the Portland area is under investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice and Better Business Bureaus in other states. Center for COVID Control, based in Illinois, is a company offering pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in hundreds of locations throughout the U.S. The company offers testing at two sites in Portland and one in Tigard. The Oregon Department of Justice...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shemia Fagan
Person
George Floyd
Person
Nicholas Kristof
Person
Betsy Johnson
Forest Grove News Times

Bonamici: Build Back Better 'will make a difference'

Oregon Democrat says she maintains hope for final approval of President Biden's plan, which passed the House on Nov. 19.U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici says she has not given up on congressional approval of some form of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan to boost federal aid for social supports and climate change work. The Oregon Democrat spoke Friday, Jan. 7, after she toured newly opened housing for low-income families and visited a warming shelter, both in Beaverton. She said they are examples of projects that would benefit from money in the $1.75 trillion plan that has cleared the House...
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon legislator seeks to give citizens voice on tolling

Clackamas County Republican Bill Kennemer hopes measure will tap into increasing voter frustration with planned tollways.Citizens circulating petitions to force votes on proposed freeway tolls in Oregon have found a state legislator's sympathetic ear. Sen. Bill Kennemer announced Jan. 7 one of his two priority bills for this February's short legislative session is a measure, which, if passed, would create an amendment to the Oregon Constitution to allow residents living within 15 miles of a proposed tollway to vote on whether to approve or reject the proposal. The measure is a direct response to increasing voter frustration with plans to...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: A new predator stalks the West

Pepper Trail: 'The dangerous predator we're facing these days is wildfire, charging even out of grasslands to destroy our very homes.'The grizzly bear. The wolf. The cougar. These magnificent creatures, apex predators, how can we not admire them? People cross the world for the opportunity to see one in the wilds of Yellowstone or Alaska. There, we view them from a distance, free to indulge our awe in safety. It has been a long time since Americans lived in fear of wild beasts. But now that fear has returned. Fear felt not just in the woods, but also...
WILDLIFE
Forest Grove News Times

Kristof asks Oregon Supreme Court to keep him on the ballot

The Democrat candidate for governor accuses the political establishment of working against him.Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof asked the Oregon Supreme Court to keep his endangered campaign for governor alive on Friday. The day after Secretary of State Shemia Fagan ruled he was not eligible to run for governor, Kristof's lawyers asked the court to keep his name on the ballot, citing a March 17 deadline to print ballots that would be hard to meet through the normal appeals process. "The effect of her decision is that Kristof will be excluded from the ballot unless there is a...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Oregon Supreme Court#Guns#Racial Injustice#Racism#Senate#The News Times#Century High School#District 15#Hillsboro Appoint
Forest Grove News Times

SoS: Nick Kristof does not qualify to run for governor

The Yamhill native and former New York Times columnist criticized the decision and said he will appeal.The Oregon Elections Division rejected Nicholas Kristof's attempt to file his candidacy for governor Thursday, Jan. 6, citing a requirement for candidates to reside in the state for three years prior to the election. Although he grew up in Yamhill and has repeatedly said he considers it to be his home, Kristof has spent most of his adult life as a resident of New York, where he voted in the 2020 election. In August, his attorneys at Perkins and Coie released a legal memorandum,...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Omicron variant could wreck public life. Here's what you can do.

Number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher than reported due to the prevalence of at-home testing.Health officials from Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties warned about the proliferation of the omicron strain of COVID-19 during a tri-county health update Thursday, Jan. 6. "We are dealing with a new strain of COVID that behaves very differently than previous strains," Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County health officer, said. The doctors said coronavirus case counts have doubled week-over-week in the Portland Metro region and one Portland-area emergency room ran out of physical space for patients the day prior. The overall message?...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Brian Clem wraps up 15 years in the Oregon House

Salem Democrat took lead role in land use issues, including Washington County reserves and Metolius headwaters.During his 15 years in the Oregon House, Brian Clem cleared the way for continued development of Washington County — the state's second most populous county — and protected the headwaters of the Metolius River in Central Oregon. In his first term in 2007, Clem sponsored the program that brings Oregon farm products into schools, promotes school gardens and teaches students about how their food is grown. In his final term in 2021, Clem led the House committee that came up with ways to help...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Rep. Bonamici visits Centro Cultural in Cornelius

Another round of federal funding through the Build Back Better Act remains stalled in the U.S. Senate. A former hall at Centro Cultural de Washington County has been full of produce and cans for nearly two years now. A few blocks away in the heart of Cornelius, the nonprofit group...
CORNELIUS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Forest Grove News Times

Nick Kristof lawyers argue candidate is Oregonian

The residency of the former New York Times columnist is at issue in determining whether he can run for governor.Lawyers for former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof have submitted a 15-page letter to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office asserting he is legally qualified to run for governor this year. The office, which regulates elections in the state, is questioning Kristof's qualifications, in large part because he registered to vote in New York while working at the Times. The Oregon Constitution requires that candidates for governor be a resident of the state for at least three years before their...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Third former professor sues Pacific University

A lawsuit alleges discrimination against a disabled former professor who says he was forced to resign. A fresh lawsuit against Pacific University alleges discrimination against a disabled former professor who says he was forced to resign by a toxic and retaliatory work environment. Rapheal "Joe" Hamilton was hired as an...
COLLEGES
Forest Grove News Times

Local Democrats name Oregon Senate District 16 nominees

Party leaders chose to nominate three political newcomers to succeed Betsy Johnson in the Oregon Senate.Democratic Party leaders in Senate District 16 have submitted a trio of candidates for appointment. A Columbia County spokesperson announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, that Columbia County commissioners — along with commissioners in the five other counties of which SD 16 includes parts — will be choosing between Rachel Armitage, Melissa Busch and Nadia Gardner to become the district's new state senator. All three candidates are political newcomers. Armitage is a former legislative aide who now works at Reed College in Portland. She also chairs the...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

2021 boating deaths remain above pre-pandemic levels in Oregon

From 2010 to 2019, an average of 14.1 people died yearly in boating accidents.Boating deaths in Oregon remained above pre-pandemic averages in 2021, with 19 following a record 26 in 2020. From 2010 to 2019, an average of 14.1 people died in boating accidents in Oregon per year. "More people are out recreating on the water. We saw a lot of initial use, first-time boaters with lockdown," Oregon State Marine Board boating safety program manager Randy Henry said. "What we saw in 2020, and to a lesser degree this year, was people were social distancing and trying to figure out...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
71
Followers
990
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy