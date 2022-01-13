‘1 in a billion’: Second tiny miner solves a block

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Don’t miss anything important in the world of crypto!. On Tuesday, Andrew Ross Sorkin, co-host of CNBC's "Squawk Box," asked Paul Tudor Jones about Bitcoin, to which the billionaire responded that due to the Fed turnaround, inflation traders are going to be challenged. He also added that it will be "tough sledding" for assets that are viewed as an inflation hedge. Jones predicted that, as we go through the current tightening cycle, things that performed best since March of 2020 will "probably" perform the worst.
Comments / 0