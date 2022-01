Manchester United fans have undoubtedly been enthusiastic about the newly-appointed manager Ralf Rangnick. Hopes at Old Trafford is that the German expert will be the one to bring glory back to the club. The manager from Germany is well-known in the field of football tactics and coaching and chances are that he could be the one that can make the correct changes. The team already started showing improvements and you could see that with Coral betting.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO