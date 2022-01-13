ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, OR

Fairview Creek Headwaters: Where the wild things are

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

East Multnomah County wetlands offers unique urban sanctuary for wildlife, diverse array of native plants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2MjL_0dkRygq900

One of the best views of the largest wetlands in the city of Gresham requires an adventurous spirit and a sturdy pair of shoes.

Most probably don't realize the scale of the Fairview Creek Headwaters, a marshland that stretches between Powell and Division at the base of Grant Butte. It's the beginning of Fairview Creek, which narrowly winds its way 5-miles north through neighborhoods and business parks before ending at Fairview Lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sxdry_0dkRygq900

Carol "Caz" Zyvatkauskas first discovered a route by the wetlands' edge while participating in an official bird survey. The Gresham wildlife photographer was tasked with counting bird species in the area, and the best way to do that was to get close to the water.

So she discovered an old power company road that ran underneath a series of pylons, parallel to the wetlands and the Gresham-Fairview Trail further up on an incline. Calling it a road may be a stretch — the gravel path is broken down, with sinkholes and snarls of blackberry brambles tripping the unaware.

But for those willing to risk life and limb, it offers an incredible sight of the wetlands.

"This place shows we as people can live in harmony with nature," Zyvatkauskas said. "This wetland is a rare, unique thing to have in the city."

Fairview Creek Headwaters is home to one of the largest, and most diverse mixes of animals in East Multnomah County. There are hundreds of birds flying through the air and swimming in the water; multiple beaver families living in prominent lodges in the middle of the creek; between five and 10 river otters; a large population of native western pond turtles, which were nearly driven to extinction in Gresham by invasive competitors; and many terrestrial animals like deer, coyote and foxes that make their way to the water's edge from the butte.

"Visiting here creates this state of wonder — you know you are somewhere special," Zyvatkauskas said.

Creating the headwaters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZdCbh_0dkRygq900

The Fairview Creek Headwaters is really comprised of three distinct zones.

There is the towering Grant Butte to the west, which collects rainfall that is sucked underground then bubbles up into the wetlands through an aquifer. The Shaull Property, woods and abutting Southwest Community Park is a former farm/nursery with a stand of Douglas fir, burgeoning marshlands and open meadows. Finally there is the wild wetlands to the north, sandwiched between the butte and a development on a rise to the east, where Fairview Creek begins as a wide, deep channel.

"Each wildlife species uses a different part of the area," said Mike Wallace, Gresham's ecologist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45DCcH_0dkRygq900

The land is owned by the city of Gresham and Metro Regional Government, with East Multnomah Soil & Water supporting with funds and volunteers.

Most of it used to be farmland, primarily for livestock grazing, and was covered in invasive reed canary grass. But Gresham bought much of the area in the 1990s and began restoration by dealing with invasive plants and slowing the flow of the creek.

Volunteers brought back a tree canopy of black cottonwood, alder and other native plants, while turning Fairview Creek into a 1,500-foot meandering channel. They put in beaver guards to protect trees, added perches for birds, and floating platforms for the hundreds of native turtles.

More recent work has included the purchase of the former 32-acre Gantenbein Dairy Property in 2014; the buying of 15-acres of land on Grant Butte in 2017; and last year's purchase of the Shaull Property after public outcry to protect it from a Bend developer's machinations.

Discovering wildlife

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Hlt6_0dkRygq900

Zyvatkauskas has so many stories of interactions with animals during the more than a hundred times she has visited the Fairview Headwaters.

The first time she spotted an otter was thanks to a cacophony of geese disturbed by the playful animal as it splashed about. She was able to get a photo of it eating a catfish, a species officials were surprised to learn lived in the wetlands.

During another trip she came across a mother killdeer plover (wading bird), which became agitated after the photographer unknowingly wandered too close to its nest. The killdeer began a strange dance, mimicking having a wounded wing, in an attempt to draw Zyvatkauskas away from its nest — cobbled together with gravel down by the shoreline with a clutch of four eggs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LozdI_0dkRygq900

"The trick to seeing wildlife is to keep coming back as much as possible, and being patient," she said.

There is perhaps no better place to do so in Gresham than the Fairview Creek Headwaters, Wallace said, because of how protected it is from the hustle and bustle of the city.

With the properties to the east so high up, and the busy roads far enough away, there is no noise pollution at the wetlands. That means it's one of the few places in Gresham where you can spot beavers lazily swimming during the day, rather than hiding until night.

"People want a very low-impact development at Shaull, which aligns with what the city is planning," Wallace said.

There is a tentative timeline in place for developing the Shaull Property and opening access to the headwaters without diluting what makes it so special.

This spring they are installing city park signage and conducting erosion control for exposed areas where old farm structures were removed by the prior owner. Then in early summer teams will begin assessing the true extend of laminated root rot, which is a fungus that is damaging several trees in the woods and causing potentially dangerous situations for visitors. Crews expect to manage the rot, with several trees likely being removed in the coming months.

Later in the year there will be habitat restoration and tree plantings, likely utilizing community volunteers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbyDK_0dkRygq900

"The (Shaull Woods) is a great forest that just needs to be managed," Wallace said. "We can repair the habitat and make it more complex, drawing in more of the unique mammals that we've got that are more skittish like mink and foxes."

Three to five years out the plans become more ambitious. The city will continue to restore habitats while securing funding to develop Southwest Community Park, which now includes the Shaull Property.

While nothing has been finalized, there will likely be a small parking lot along Powell, more defined trails, and viewing platforms with informational signage. Most of the informal talks among folks at city hall are for it to remain a nature park, celebrating the flora and fauna rather than erecting a playground.

"This is about building back our parks and getting people out into nature," Wallace said. "We want people to relax and enjoy the forest and woods in the middle of an urban setting."

While the Headwater's wetlands aren't necessarily included in these development plans, anything done to the south will inevitably affect the whole ecosystem, which is why the city isn't in a rush.

"The key is to be considerate when you are out in nature," Wallace said. "Be a land steward and minimize your influence."

If everything goes to plan it will be easier for the general community to find peace and view the amazing wildlife at the Fairview Creek Headwaters. In the meantime it will remain an isolated sanctuary for all the critters in East County.

"I hope this remains a bewitching place filled with birdsong and the splashes of animals going for a swim," Zyvatkauskas said.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Homestead becomes known as the County Line Ranch

George T. Sly, was the first postmaster and the office operated out of the family home. Sly was an early post office site near Long Prairie about five miles south of La Pine near the Deschutes/Klamath county line. The post office was established on Jan. 17, 1900, but was soon rescinded on May 12, 1900. The post office was named for George T. Sly, who was the first postmaster and the office operated out of the family home.
LA PINE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro officials plan year-round shelter

The city is looking at a site near Dairy Creek for what would be the first all-year homeless shelter Hillsboro operates.Hillsboro officials plan to create a new year-round homeless shelter on a property recently purchased by the city government. Hillsboro has created temporary, seasonal shelters in the past, but this is the first time the city government has committed to opening a year-round option for hundreds of unsheltered people in the area. The property, located in the 300 block of Southwest 17th Avenue, is on the western edge of the city, north of Dairy Creek Park. The area has seen...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Metro closes waste transfer stations to public

Trash is piling up at the stations because of I-84 closures, staff and truck driver shortages.Winter weather and labor shortages have caused trash to pile up at garbage transfer stations in the Portland area. The Metro South and Central transfer stations have temporarily stopped accepting trash loads from the general public as crews work through mountains of garbage. "We have trash in bays where we don't normally even have trash, that normally are for like wood waste or yard debris, and we had to kind of move all of that out so we can make space for more trash," said Metro spokesperson Kimberlee Ables. "It's an insane sight to see." Ables said the Interstate 84 closures during recent winter storms prevented haulers from carrying trash at transfer stations to landfills in Eastern Oregon. Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. Their full story can be found here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, OR
City
Gresham, OR
Gresham, OR
Government
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Fairview, OR
Government
Lake Oswego Review

MLK Day-related Portland events on tap

Activities to commemorate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are scheduled Sunday and Monday.Now is still the time The 16th Annual Drum Major Ecumenical Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Vancouver Avenue first Baptist Church, 3138 N. Vancouver Ave, Portland. The event will feature music, remarks, and the entire "I Have a Dream" speech by Dr. King. Rev. Dr. J.W. Matt Hennessee, Senior Servant, invites everyone to attend. More information is available at vafbc.org/news or by calling 503-282-9496. Skanner Foundation holds MLK Day breakfast The Skanner Foundation's 36th Annual Martin Luther...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Briefs

A look at some activities and events that are happening in the Canby and Molalla area for the Jan. 22, 2022 issue. The Canby High theater program, under the direction of Sullivan Mackintosh, will present "The Importance of Being Earnest" in January at the Richard R. Brown Fine Arts Center.
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Service nonprofits could get grants from Beaverton church group

The Southminster Presbyterian Church Foundation has more than $13,000 to distribute to eligible organizations.The Southminster Presbyterian Church Foundation plans to award more than $13,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations this year. To be eligible for the Southminster Foundation grants, nonprofits must serve low-income residents of Washington and/or Multnomah counties. Those services can range from healthcare to food or shelter. The Southminster Foundation says it has been awarding grants since 1980. In 2021, grant recipients included Portland Youth Builders, Rose Haven, Rehab's Sisters, HomePlate Youth Services, Black Parent Initiative and the Immigrant Mutual Aid Coalition. The deadline for submitting a grant application is Feb. 28. The application and more information about the program can be found on the foundation's website or by calling the Southminster Presbyterian Church office at 503-644-2073. Southminster Presbyterian Church bills itself as "a progressive and welcoming community," with services at present being held via Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. The church building is located at 12250 S.W. Denney Road in Beaverton. {loadposition sub-article-01}
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Art for Ag's sake

The North Willamette Research and Extension Center has expanded its art footprint with new additions. The North Willamette Research and Extension Center near Aurora is now home to some impressive new art — thanks to the College of Agricultural Sciences and its Art About Agriculture permanent collection. Over the past several months, loans of art have been added to the main office lobby and the upstairs conference room.
AURORA, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Wallace
Portland Tribune

Unmasked crowd occupies Clackamas County meeting room

Chair Tootie Smith moves to virtual format after group refuses to comply with state administrative rules. Clackamas County commissioners' Jan. 13 meeting was abruptly halted and moved online after a large crowd refused to follow state and county COVID-19 safety requirements, proceeding to occupy the county hearing room for several minutes after commissioners and staff evacuated.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend

Join us for another round of incredible documentary films, thoughtfully curated for our Central Oregon audience. This film event features stories of adventure, climate change, culture and resilience from around the world.This special event is a fundraiser for The Environmental Center and a great opportunity to support our work.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Signage#Noise Pollution#Headwater#Where The Wild Things Are#Powell And Division
Woodburn Independent

Booster shots available

North Marion School District schedules a COVID-19 booster shot drive-thru clinicNorth Marion School District is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 booster clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, in the middle school parking lot, 20246 Grim Road NE, Aurora. The booster shot clinic is held courtesy of getaflushot.com, though it is a COVID-19 shot clinic and not one for flu shots. For information, email covid.help@nmarion.k12.or.us. {loadposition sub-article-01}
AURORA, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Bits & Pieces: Rose Festival returns as 'Rose City Reunion'

Other items include Frances Stilwell at Oregon Historical Society, a Betty White tribute comic book and more. Roses return As the Tribune reported recently, the traditional Rose Festival will be back in 2022 after two years of most events in the festival — including parades — being canceled or altered because of COVID-19. It's tabbed as the "Rose City Reunion," a theme meant to capture the spirit of Oregonians coming back together to celebrate and reinvigorate our sense of community pride and togetherness. Applications are open for parade entries including floats, marching units, bands and special entries from the community....
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy