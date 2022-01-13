ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reflecting on a fresh start in 2022

By Duane Garner
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

The facility will also offer an online Oregon Humanities Conversation Project next week



Januarys and Mondays seem to have a lot in common. January gives you another year to try and do better than you did last year, and Monday gives you a chance to catch up from last week. The start of the year or week can perhaps bring the notion of a fresh start.

Januarys and Mondays are both good times to be self-reflective, identify your strengths and weaknesses, and focus on ways you can do better. Over the years, I've had the opportunity to make decisions and try new ideas at Crook County Parks and Recreation District. Some of them have turned out well, while others not so much. It's really satisfying when a new idea you have tried works. You stand a little taller and soak in the admiration of your peers. When your "great idea'' doesn't work out so well, that's a tougher situation.

There is always someone reminding you about how they warned you that this would happen and how they were right. It is at those times that qualities such as humility become very important. My opinion is that it's just as important to admit when you have been wrong as it is to be right. Mistakes are a normal part of life, and the sooner you recognize them, the sooner you can correct course and get back on track. Honesty is a virtue with the utmost value, and being honest with yourself and others is the best way to live. It's much easier to forgive someone who recognizes when they have been wrong than someone who persists arrogantly in their dysfunction.

I frequently find myself admitting my faults to my fellow coworkers whether it was some decision that I made or a new strategy that I tried to implement that didn't turn out so great. I often get a little smirk and a nod from my team, and then we are able to talk about Plan B and move forward. Fortunately, I work with gracious, kind people and most of the time we all give each other the benefit of the doubt.

It is often hard to see our own shortcomings, and true friends help point out each other's blind spots in a constructive way. Just like in the workplace, I think that this practice of openness and honesty (when actually done) works in local government as well. I really appreciate those folks who took a few minutes to fill out the surveys at the end of the soccer and flag football season.

There were some good observations that will help us improve not only those programs, but some of the comments are relevant to other programs as well. I also want to open the door to anyone else who may have some constructive criticism or a new idea that you think should be considered. We are in a planning and brainstorming mode right now as we are looking at what we can offer in the coming months.

If you have any ideas, we would be interested in hearing from you. If you would like to get involved in CCPRD, we should talk. Andrea Weaver is our Recreation Coordinator, and she would be happy to visit with you about classes, programs and other opportunities. She can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or you can give her a call at: 541-447-1209. Dads, don't forget to sign up for the Daddy Daughter Dance! February is right around the corner and this one usually fills up fast.

Cheers to 2022. We hope it is even better than 2021!

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
