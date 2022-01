Flickto continues to showcase exactly why it is a project worth investing in as its native token, FLICK, has now officially been listed by ADAX.Pro Centralized Exchange (CEX). Flickto can be thought of as the decentralized launchpad in charge of giving media financing to Cardano’s blockchain. In layman’s terms, Flickto wants to put the average person closer to the whole financing process of numerous media initiatives while also providing them power over which projects are funded.

