LEGO has delayed their planned Overwatch Set amid Activision abuse controversy

By denise robinson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEGO has delayed their planned Overwatch Set amid Activision abuse controversy. Lego has decided to delay an Overwatch 2 set due to Activision’s offices’ disturbing allegations of abuse. It also stated that it is considering the future of its collaborations. California sued Activision for creating a ”...

Lego Group Reevalues Overwatch Deal with Blizzard amidst Abuse Allegations

Following the abuse allegations against Activision Blizzard, the Lego Group has decided to step back from releasing its brand new Overwatch 2-themed Lego set on February 1. This exclusive licensing agreement between Activision Blizzard’s partnership with Lego for exclusive licensing goes back to 2018. For now, the Lego Group has only paused the release of the Overwatch 2 themed set indefinitely. In addition, the Toymaker is also reviewing its relationship with Activision Blizzard in light of the recent scandals.
Overwatch sets might be canned, but 2022 should be a good year for Lego and Gaming

Lego Overwatch hasn’t had the greatest time of things. I always felt the two brands were a bit of a weird fit – but it was never exactly successful despite having some cool sets. After two ‘waves’ of Overwatch building kits, Lego seemingly canned the majority of a third wave of Overwatch sets thanks to the tepid response. A couple of sets survived, with one planned to release next month - but that’s now been shelved thanks to the ongoing disaster that is the public-facing image and internal operations of Activision Blizzard. Disgraced executives refusing to resign may very well have hammered the final nail into the Lego Overwatch theme.
LEGO Overwatch 2 Titan Set (76980) Delayed Indefinitely

The latest set in LEGO and Blizzard‘s Overwatch LEGO sets collaboration, the Overwatch 2 Titan set (76980), is delayed indefinitely (via The Brick Fan) The collaboration was first revealed in December 2021 and was set to be released in February 2022. This comes amidst the recent controversies surrounding Activision Blizzard that expose the ugliness of its workplace culture, prompting LEGO to reconsider its relationship with the video game holding company.
Overwatch 2 Graphics Theory Has Fans Seeing Red

"Overwatch 2" has been one of gamers' most anticipated games ever since it was first announced back in 2019, and yet there is still no release date almost three years later. Fans got the terrible news that the game would take longer than the developers originally anticipated back in November, but there haven't been any updates since. Still, the first "Overwatch" has been one of the most successful titles in Blizzard's arsenal. It's a game that has generated over a billion dollars in in-game sales (via Win) and that has made waves in the esports and live-streaming communities alike. This new game has promised to change the series forever by including new game modes, revamping PvP, and adding new "Roll Passive" abilities that the developers believe will change the way the game is played. So, there's a good reason why many fans are still awaiting its arrival with bated breath.
LEGO Overwatch 2 Set Put on Indefinite Hiatus

The fate of an upcoming Overwatch 2 LEGO set featuring the Titan is currently in limbo. LEGO has put the set on an indefinite delay as the company reviews its partnership with Activision Blizzard. Revealed last December and set to release on February 1st, the LEGO Overwatch 2 Titan set...
Overwatch 2 LEGO Set Gets Shelved Following Activision Blizzard Lawsuit

The LEGO Overwatch 2 "Titan" set pictured above was scheduled to come out next month, but The LEGO Group has decided to postpone the release following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and misconduct at the California-based offices of Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard, the video game giant responsible for Overwatch, Guitar Hero,...
LEGO pauses launch of Overwatch 2 toy set over ongoing Activision-Blizzard scandal

Activision-Blizzard might’ve thought it could start over after the holidays and put some distance between it and the massive discrimination and harassment scandal it fostered and is still fostering, but if so, it was wrong. The latest hit comes in the form of yet another partner backing away from a promotional deal with the megacorp.
Overwatch 2 Lego Delayed Because Of "Concerns About The Progress" In Addressing Allegations At ABK

When you get right down to it, all the noise that fans and gamers make about how poorly Activision Blizzard King treats its employees won't matter. The number of players who are willing to alter their purchasing or playing habits based on the lawsuits and other numerous controversies at the company represent only a tiny minority of the money, I mean, the people and is unlikely to have a significant effect on the company's bottom line.
Xbox has “changed how we do things” following Activision abuse allegations

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said the company has “changed how we do certain things” following the wave of abuse allegations that have emerged from Activision. Last year, Activision was hit by two lawsuits following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, and workplace misconduct. Its own staff also filed a complaint too, alleging that the company used intimidation and “coercive tactics” to stifle staff trying to improve working conditions. Apparently Activision CEO Bobby Kotick knew about the sexual misconduct all along.
Phil Spencer: Xbox has changed some things about working with Activision

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer noted in an interview with The New York Times that some things about the relationship of Xbox with Activision Blizzard have changed. Spencer did not explain exactly what these changes were, adding that he isn't interested in "virtue-shaming" companies. Activision Blizzard is still facing a...
Rogue Company Patch Notes- A glimpse added to the game

Rogue Company Patch Notes- A glimpse added to the game. The 2022 Rogue Company patch notes have arrived. Hi-Rez Studios launched their latest content update. The central aspect features Glimpse, the new Rogue Company character. The 2022 Hi-Rez Showcase RoCo panel was the first time she was revealed. The new Rogue Company patch notes cover Rogue Company’s system update and balance changes. Here are the main parts of the Rogue Company Glimpse Update.
Suit says Google, Facebook chiefs OK'd market pact

Top bosses of Google and Facebook were directly involved in approving an allegedly illegal 2018 deal to cement their dominance of the online advertising market, US court documents revealed Friday. The US government filed its blockbuster lawsuit in October of last year, accusing Google of maintaining an "illegal monopoly" in online search and advertising. 
