LEGO has delayed their planned Overwatch Set amid Activision abuse controversy

"Overwatch 2" has been one of gamers' most anticipated games ever since it was first announced back in 2019, and yet there is still no release date almost three years later. Fans got the terrible news that the game would take longer than the developers originally anticipated back in November, but there haven't been any updates since. Still, the first "Overwatch" has been one of the most successful titles in Blizzard's arsenal. It's a game that has generated over a billion dollars in in-game sales (via Win) and that has made waves in the esports and live-streaming communities alike. This new game has promised to change the series forever by including new game modes, revamping PvP, and adding new "Roll Passive" abilities that the developers believe will change the way the game is played. So, there's a good reason why many fans are still awaiting its arrival with bated breath.

