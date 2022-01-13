Women's college basketball: SCC routs Ellsworth in ICCAC home game

KEOKUK — Antuanae Garrett flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 16 points, eight assists and six steals to lead the Southeastern Community College to a 69-48 victory over Ellsworth in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference game Wednesday night at the Cardinal Stritch gymnasium.

The Blackhawks jumped out to a 29-8 lead after one quarter and led 39-14 at halftime.

Olivia Ashton scored seven points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Blackhawks, while Sanee Cates scored 14 points, Raevyn Russell added 13 points and Taeyana Davis scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Alyssa Civitan scored 18 points for Ellsworth to lead all scorers.

SCC (7-8 overall, 3-2 ICCAC) travels to Estherville to play Iowa Lakes (11-5, 5-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

SCC returns home to play NIACC (10-4, 2-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cardinal Stritch Gymnasium.