ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

OPINION: Terror in Hawaii, four years ago

By Marianne Bickett
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faQBy_0dkRxTHN00 Marianne Bickett: 'I was waiting for the sound of a loud blast and what might come next.'

The morning of Jan. 13, 2018, began as many days on the islands do, rich with birds singing, and the sun breaking through lingering clouds with a hint of a rainbow, filling the soft breeze with peace.

I was out for a morning walk with my son's dog, enjoying a stroll in paradise and feeling very blissful. Gratitude enfolded me as we walked towards the shopping center nearby so I could mail a card to my husband, who couldn't join me for this trip.

As I was about to cross the street, reaching for the "walk" button, my cellphone buzzed in my pocket. Little did I realize that our lives were about to change.

I stopped to read the message that stared at me from the screen of my smart phone. It stated a missile had been launched towards Hawaii, that we must find shelter, and that this was not a drill.

I read it twice to be certain of the message, as I thought I must have misread it.

When I realized the full impact of those words, my heart began to race as I trotted back to the apartment with dog in tow. All I could think of was that I had to get back and help get everyone get in a safe place. I called my son and he confirmed he had the same message, and he urged me to return ASAP.

Once inside the second-floor apartment, the television sped the same alert across the screen and then went black. Immediately, we agreed upon who should do what, gathering supplies into the bathroom where it would be the most secure place away from windows, with a strong inner wall support.

My son closed all the windows and we barricaded ourselves in the bathroom with emergency water (and filling the bathtub), baby supplies, a little food, the dog with his food, and waited. I held my grandson close to my heart while I breathed slowly and deeply to remain calm.

Not for one moment did I doubt we could all perish that morning or be sick with radiation poisoning or be wounded. I spoke briefly with my husband, telling him I loved him but I couldn't talk long. I was waiting for the sound of a loud blast and what might come next. It was nearly 40 minutes of pure terror.

Yet as I sat there holding my little precious grandson, I was deeply grateful. There was no place else on this earth I'd rather have been than right there at that moment. I knew I was where I was meant to be. A deep sense of peace and calm comforted my heart as I felt pure love and gratitude fill my being. To hold a little baby in my arms and to think that could be his last day was deeply agonizing.

Finally, official word came across our cellphones that the missile alert was a drill. To say we were relieved is an understatement.

I clung to my grandson with a grateful heart as the loquacious chirping of birds outside drew my attention to the screen door. I watched palm fronds rattling in the breeze and breathed a deep sigh.

May this nightmare never become a reality.

Marianne Bickett is a Sherwood resident. She originally wrote this personal remembrance of the false alarm regarding an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

On this day 4 years ago, a false missile alert threw Hawaii into panic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four years ago Thursday, on Jan. 13, 2018, Hawaii residents and visitors were thrown into a panic when a terrifying emergency alert was sent to their cell phones. “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER,” the alert read. “THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”
HAWAII STATE
WFAE

Opinion: Newborn blessings for a new year

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo and his twin sister, Aylin Yolanda, were born just a few minutes apart, on different days, in different months, in different years. Alfred Antonio was born at 11:45 pm, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Calif. Fifteen minutes later, Aylin Yolanda was delivered just after the stroke of midnight, last Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

How Hawaii stocks are doing. A year in review

Bank of Hawaii's Adam Morris outlines some sound financial advice for 2022. Howard shows us how much visitors spent on each island in November. Buying fresh ahi for New Year’s? Here’s how much you can expect to pay. Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:00 PM HST. Expect to...
HAWAII STATE
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiation#Asap
ROCK 96.7

73 Years Ago The Storm Of The Century Hit Wyoming

Below is a Wyoming PBS documentary that I encourage you to watch. There are interviews with Wyomingites that lived through the storm, and many details about both the tragedy and heroism that was a result of the need to work together to survive the unexpected. A Stunning Look At Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
Deseret News

Opinion: Will this be the year of the tax cut in Utah?

When Utah lawmakers convene their 2022 regular session on Tuesday, they will be one of only 14 so-called citizen legislatures left in the country. The National Conference of State Legislatures defines a citizen legislature as one where elected representatives serve part time and generally, unless they are retired, hold down full-time jobs, as well.
UTAH STATE
Courtney Burry

50 Years Ago Today: What Has Changed?

Some things change for the better. Some things barely change at all. And some things, change for the absolute worst. History gives us an unvarnished lens into our progress. It reminds us of all our mistakes and our triumphs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AFP

Aafia Siddiqui: Pakistani prisoner at centre of Texas siege

Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani prisoner in the United States whose release was reportedly demanded by a Texas hostage-taker this weekend, is serving an 86-year sentence for the attempted murder of American soldiers. Four people were freed unharmed on Sunday following a more than 10-hour standoff at a synagogue in the US state. Their suspected captor was killed. Media, quoting a US official briefed on the matter, reported that the man was calling for the release of 49-year-old Siddiqui. Her lawyer said in a statement to CNN that she had "absolutely no involvement" in the hostage situation, and condemned the man's actions.
TEXAS STATE
sweetwaternow.com

OPINION: Four Wild Horses Perish as Largest Federal Roundup in History Resumes

This opinion piece was written and submitted by Amelia Perrin, Communications Associate, American Wild Horse Campaign. OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT. SUBMIT YOUR OPINION FOR POSSIBLE PUBLICATION THROUGH THE SUBMIT BUTTON. After a month’s hiatus,...
ANIMALS
Sherwood Gazette

2021 boating deaths remain above pre-pandemic levels in Oregon

From 2010 to 2019, an average of 14.1 people died yearly in boating accidents.Boating deaths in Oregon remained above pre-pandemic averages in 2021, with 19 following a record 26 in 2020. From 2010 to 2019, an average of 14.1 people died in boating accidents in Oregon per year. "More people are out recreating on the water. We saw a lot of initial use, first-time boaters with lockdown," Oregon State Marine Board boating safety program manager Randy Henry said. "What we saw in 2020, and to a lesser degree this year, was people were social distancing and trying to figure out...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader jailed on Capitol attack charges

The founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group remained in jail after his first court appearance on Friday, a day after his arrest on charges he plotted with others to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.The seditious conspiracy charges against Stewart Rhodes and 10 other Oath Keepers members or associates are the first to be levied in connection with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. They're also the first to be brought by the Justice Department in over a decade.A federal magistrate judge in Plano,...
U.S. POLITICS
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
15
Followers
555
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy