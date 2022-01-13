ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Clackamas Rotarians to host six Oregon gubernatorial candidates

By Raymond Rendleman
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZyLK_0dkRxQdC00 Rick Rogoway organized programs as a way for club members, visitors to meet candidates in person prior to May primary

Rotary Club of Clackamas members will host presentations by six Oregon gubernatorial candidates during the club's weekly meetings.

Rotarian Rick Rogoway organized the programs as a way for club members and visitors to meet the candidates in person prior to the May primary. The candidates will have time to present their views and then answer questions from the audience.

As part of a global network of 1.4 million members, the Rotary Club of Clackamas is a community service organization, with projects such as building an all-abilities park in Happy Valley, purchasing a shower cart for use by homeless individuals in Clackamas, providing meals to those in need and building a maternity hospital in The Gambia.

Speaker schedule

Jan. 27:

Bridget Barton

March 3: Tobias Read

March 10: Stan Pulliam

March 17: Tina Kotek

March 24: Bud Pierce

April 7: Christine Drazan

When: Thursdays at 12:15 p.m.

Where: Old Spaghetti Factory in Clackamas

Open to public: Members of the community are welcome to attend the meetings.

Cost: Lunch is available for purchase for $15

More information: clackamasrotaryfoundation.org

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sandy Post

Unmasked crowd occupies Clackamas County meeting room

Chair Tootie Smith moves to virtual format after group refuses to comply with state administrative rulesClackamas County commissioners' Jan. 13 meeting was abruptly halted and moved online after a large crowd refused to follow state and county COVID-19 safety requirements, proceeding to occupy the county hearing room for several minutes after commissioners and staff evacuated. Roughly 19 minutes into the 6 p.m. meeting, Chair Tootie Smith made the call to move remaining discussions to a virtual format. Smith gaveled the end of the meeting as members of the crowd are heard saying the word "propaganda" as Commissioner Martha Schrader shared...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Oregon investigating private pop-up COVID-19 testing sites

Center for COVID Control under investigation after nationwide complaints of falsified, missing resultsUPDATE: Oregon Health Authority confirms it has never received test results from Center for COVID Control, in violation of health regulations. A COVID-19 testing company with three sites in the Portland area is under investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice and Better Business Bureaus in other states. Center for COVID Control, based in Illinois, is a company offering pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in hundreds of locations throughout the U.S. The company offers testing at two sites in Portland and one in Tigard. The Oregon Department of Justice...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Oregon legislator seeks to give citizens voice on tolling

Clackamas County Republican Bill Kennemer hopes measure will tap into increasing voter frustration with planned tollways.Citizens circulating petitions to force votes on proposed freeway tolls in Oregon have found a state legislator's sympathetic ear. Sen. Bill Kennemer announced Jan. 7 one of his two priority bills for this February's short legislative session is a measure, which, if passed, would create an amendment to the Oregon Constitution to allow residents living within 15 miles of a proposed tollway to vote on whether to approve or reject the proposal. The measure is a direct response to increasing voter frustration with plans to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Clackamas County COVID-19 cases surge to new peak

Highly transmissible omicron variant likely to strain hospital capacity in coming weeks, health officials sayCOVID-19's omicron variant continues its fast spread worldwide as Clackamas County reaches its highest case count since March 2020, and local health officials say the surge may cause temporary disruptions to regular services and daily activities. Between Dec. 13 and Jan. 4, 3,500 new COVID cases and 29 new deaths were reported in the county, with the current case count at 1,419 — the highest since the pandemic began in March 2020, the county's Public Health Division reported on Jan. 6. Public Health Director Philip...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy Valley, OR
Clackamas, OR
Elections
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Clackamas, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Sandy Post

SoS: Nick Kristof does not qualify to run for governor

The Yamhill native and former New York Times columnist criticized the decision and said he will appeal.The Oregon Elections Division rejected Nicholas Kristof's attempt to file his candidacy for governor Thursday, Jan. 6, citing a requirement for candidates to reside in the state for three years prior to the election. Although he grew up in Yamhill and has repeatedly said he considers it to be his home, Kristof has spent most of his adult life as a resident of New York, where he voted in the 2020 election. In August, his attorneys at Perkins and Coie released a legal memorandum,...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Boring's Steve Bates announces bid for Senate District 26

Sen. Chuck Thomsen plans to retire this year, leaving the election open to new candidates after 12 years.News broke that Senate District 26 Sen. Chuck Thomsen plans to retire this year in November 2021. Since then two Republican candidates have emerged to vie for his seat: House District 59 Rep. Daniel Bonham, who has Thomsen's support, and, most recently, Boring resident Steve Bates. Senate District 26 will continue to contain Sandy and much of Hood River County. Following redistricting this year, it will lose portions of North Clackamas like Happy Valley, shifting south to cover portions of unincorporated Clackamas...
BORING, OR
Sandy Post

Peter Courtney will leave Legislature after record 38 years

The Salem Democrat championed mental health and the institution itself; he has led the Senate for a record 20 years. Senate President Peter Courtney, the longest serving member of the Oregon Legislature, has told colleagues he will retire when his current term ends this year. His sent a text to the 16 other Democratic senators on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 5, which reads: "I am not going to be running again for the Legislature. I will serve out the remainder of my term. It has been an honor and a privilege to have been allowed to serve locally on the Salem...
SALEM, OR
Sandy Post

Clackamas County weighs waste policy after pushing out Ridwell

Newcomer deemed out of compliance, but recycling models permissible under code may expandClackamas County is considering expanding its recycling policies after a startup's unique business model was determined to be out of compliance with existing county codes. Ridwell Inc., a Seattle-based recycling company, collects and processes difficult-to-recycle materials, including household batteries, electronic waste, light bulbs, plastic film, textiles and more for a monthly subscription fee, according to its website. Under Oregon law and Clackamas County code, several materials collected by Ridwell are currently not defined as recyclable, instead falling under the "solid waste" category due to their cost of recycling...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Pierce
Person
Tina Kotek
Sandy Post

Omicron variant could wreck public life. Here's what you can do.

Number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher than reported due to the prevalence of at-home testing.Health officials from Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties warned about the proliferation of the omicron strain of COVID-19 during a tri-county health update Thursday, Jan. 6. "We are dealing with a new strain of COVID that behaves very differently than previous strains," Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County health officer, said. The doctors said coronavirus case counts have doubled week-over-week in the Portland Metro region and one Portland-area emergency room ran out of physical space for patients the day prior. The overall message?...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Clackamas County chapter co-chair: We need health care for all

Karen Baker: Legislation could create publicly funded, privately delivered systemIn this time of COVID-19, never has it been more important for us to have a universal, single-payer health care system in America. Vaccinated or not, people who have had COVID are experiencing huge health care bills and possibly long-term costly ramifications even when they recover. I see people who have health insurance through their employers who still can't afford the co-pays and deductibles when they need care. So, they don't go to the doctor, which exasperates their health issues. How did we become a country that cares so little about...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Schools asked to halt extracurricular activities as Omicron surges

Health advisory recommends pausing practices or reinstating masks; warns of 'serious threat' to in-person learningAs Oregon's education and health agencies warn that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have crippling impacts on schools, the agencies recommended the pause of extracurricular activities. In a joint school health advisory Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority called the need for layered mitigation strategies like vaccinations, boosters, frequent hand washing, masks and distancing at schools "more critical now than at any other time during this pandemic." The state agencies are asking schools to either pause extracurricular activities...
EDUCATION
Sandy Post

Pandemic: Entering Year 3

In Oregon, COVID-19 infections are rising as the latest variant of the novel coronavirus sweeps through the state.Oregon is in the midst of a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections as the world marks the two-year anniversary of the pandemic on Friday, Dec. 31. Thursday's report by the Oregon Health Authority recorded 2,948 new cases and 15 deaths. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 climbed to 440 people, up 21 from Wednesday. Oregon has recorded 421,263 infections and 5,655 deaths from COVID-19, which was first reported in China two years ago Friday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 488,000 new cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotarians
Sandy Post

My view: Oregon, counties should settle timber issues collectively

Litigation sets up winners and losers; negotiations can benefit all sides of this issue.On Dec. 13, the Legislature met in a special session and addressed a number of key issues, including providing rent assistance to tenants and housing providers who have been impacted by the COVID pandemic. But a number of other critical items were also taken up. These included much-needed support for those trapped in the abysmal human trafficking connected to drug cartel-supported illegal marijuana grows in southern and central Oregon, while directly attacking the cartel-supported growers. And in classic Oregon form, we are supporting refugees from Afghanistan,...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Omicron variant has a grip on hospitals, state concerns

Legislative session could be delayed as Oregon wrestles with rising COVID casesThe fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is pushing new cases up in Oregon, though not as steeply as other parts of the nation. Weekly new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon were up 25% Monday, Dec. 27, compared to a week ago, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That's a big jump for the state, but less than the more than 60% increase nationwide. The report comes as the world approaches the two-year anniversary on Friday, Dec. 31, of the first report of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. To date,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sandy Post

Sandy Fire seeks public input for feasibility study with Clackamas Fire

Representatives of Sandy Fire will host a virtual town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4Just over a year ago, Sandy Fire District entered into an intergovernmental agreement with Clackamas Fire District No. 1 in hopes of mutually benefitting the agencies' service areas by providing additional supports for an increasing number of calls. As of Dec. 21, Sandy Fire alone had responded to 2,500 calls in 2021, which Sandy Fire Division Chief Jason McKinnon says is the highest the department has ever had. Now, the two districts are conducting a study to find out how they could serve...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

Herman: State should invest in caregiving workforce

Miki Herman of Northeast Portland is the interim chief executive officer at Portland's Albertina Kerr Centers.The human services sector is facing a historic workforce shortage of frontline caregivers. The impact of COVID-19 has pushed our statewide system of care past the breaking point. If Oregon doesn't take immediate action, it's poised for failure and collapse. Insufficient reimbursement rates from the state and private health insurance payers have created an ongoing struggle for human services providers to recruit and retain qualified staff, especially Child and Family Therapists, who deal with children's mental health, and Direct Support Professionals, who provide 24/7 essential...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Sandy Post

Clackamas County offers tools for unpaid caregivers

People who take care of friends, family members invited to free online classesAre you an unpaid caregiver to a family member or friend? Clackamas County is offering six free online classes to learn about "Powerful Tools for Caregivers." from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 24. Personnel with the county's Family Caregiver Support Program hope to give you confidence and support to better care for your loved one and yourself. Learn more and sign up at clackamas.us/event/2022-01-13/powerful-tools-for-caregivers. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Johnson: Cultural Trust donations connect us all

Nathalie Johnson, M.D., of Northwest Portland is a member of the Oregon Cultural Trust boardTwenty years ago, a mighty group of visionaries celebrated the fulfillment of a dream — a simple and effective way for Oregon taxpayers to direct funds to cultural activities. This was the genesis of the Oregon Cultural Trust and its cultural tax credit. It is still cause for celebration. As the Cultural Trust marks its 20th anniversary, it has proven itself a stable source of funding for Oregon's arts, heritage and humanities nonprofits operating across the state. The state tax credit is available to any Oregonian...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

League of Oregon Cities head resigns after profane Twitter rant

Mike Cully was placed on paid administrative leave after sending abusive Twitter messages to the Beaverton mayor.The executive director of the League of Oregon Cities resigned Monday night, Dec. 20, after he sent private messages on Twitter to Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty calling her "weak" and saying she has "no soul." The exchange between Beaty and Cully began Friday, Dec. 17, after Cully announced on his now-deleted Twitter account that he doesn't tip fast food workers. "That's what your paycheck is for," Cully added. "Dissatisfied? Get an education and a better job." Cully has worked with the League of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Sandy Post

Oregon governor extends pandemic emergency declaration

Kate Brown says the step is required to prepare for a surge in the omicron variant; she rescinded most others in June.Gov. Kate Brown has extended a declaration of emergency as the omicron variant emerges in the coronavirus pandemic. The latest order will remain in effect through June 30, 2022 — more than two years after the first one, at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 — unless rescinded or extended. Brown said in a statement released Tuesday, Dec. 21, that the extension was necessary to allow for flexibility in the response to a surge of cases and...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
37
Followers
615
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy