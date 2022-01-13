ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

'Peacemaker' Cast on Making the HBO Max Show's Opening Credits Dance

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Gunn, John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick spoke to Newsweek about filming the opening credits routine for...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It's been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren't in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer's library that's already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another fresh batch of streaming recommendations from us to see you through those cold January evenings in front of the TV. Settle in for a movie night with Eternals, one of the most recent Marvel movie releases. If you missed it on the big screen back in November, it's now available to stream at no extra cost on Disney Plus. There's also Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread on Netflix in the US and Oscar-winning drama The Father on Prime Video in the UK.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Agee
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Person
Robert Patrick
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Johnny Depp Movie In Netflix Top 10 Today

It's the first Monday of the new year and while that means getting back to a normal routine after the holidays for most people, there are still a few surprises to be had—and that includes one of the titles in Netflix's Top 10 today. When it comes to the movie rankings in the United States today, there are a few titles you'd expect to see, namely the recently released Don't Look Up, but there's also a surprising Johnny Depp today as well. Dark Shadows is currently sitting at the Number 6 spot on the list for Monday, January 3rd, according to What's on Netflix.
MOVIES
Billboard

HBO Max Drops Subscription Price: Save 20% Off Monthly Plans

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. New year, new streaming plan!. If you’ve been waiting to sign up for HBO Max, here’s...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opening Credits#Dance Moves#Hbo Max#Dancing Shoes
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

‘Peacemaker’ Review: James Gunn’s HBO Max Series Soars Like an Eagly

To say James Gunn’s filmmaking leans on music is like saying the DC cinematic universe banks on Batman — both assertions are true, and both are understatements. The writer/director behind two “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, as well as “The Suicide Squad” and “Super” (the latter of which feels most relevant to his latest project, “Peacemaker”), Gunn has a bit more than an ear for good soundtracks. His first MCU joint hinges on its lead’s lifelong attachment to an “Awesome Mix” (Vol. 1). His second foregrounds a boss battle that (literally) revolves around a dancing Baby Groot. And in his...
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Peacemaker Review: James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Spin-Off Takes No Prisoners On HBO Max

Long before James Gunn's The Suicide Squad hit theaters in 2021, it was announced that Peacemaker, a character in the film played by John Cena, would get his own spin-off series on HBO Max. So it should have come as no surprise that the character survived the movie. Now, Cena is taking center stage with the first season of Peacemaker arriving on HBO Max on January 13.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Yardbarker

HBO Max's 'Peacemaker' Los Angeles premiere canceled due to COVID

One thing more abhorrent than Peacemaker is COVID-19, and specifically the surging Omicron variant. "HBO Max has canceled the January 8 red carpet Los Angeles premiere of James Gunn’s anticipated HBO Max series Peacemaker amid a surge of the Omicron variant," Deadline relayed Monday. "We hear the decision was made before the holidays out of an abundance of caution as COVID cases skyrocketed."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
Boston Herald

John Cena is ‘Peacemaker’ again in HBO Max series

After being part of the Suicide Squad, Peacemaker is ready to go off on his own. Following the 2021 movie about the team of convicts turned crime-fighters, John Cena works again with writer-director James Gunn by reprising the DC Comics character — who intends to instill peace, even if that takes committing mayhem — as the new series “Peacemaker” begins streaming Thursday on HBO Max. A black ops soldier, Christopher Smith (Cena) uses everything at his disposal to try to shape the world the way he’d like it, whatever price anyone else must pay in the process.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
BGR.com

A dead Marvel superhero might return in a new movie

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can't miss on Sunday: COVID tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more Eternals is streaming on Disney Plus, which means you can finally watch the film from the comfort of your home. Whether or not you saw it in theaters, the advantage of streaming is that you can pause and rewind the film to catch all the details that you might have missed the first time around. While the Eternals plot needs plenty of fixes with the help of future MCU adventures, it's still a must-watch film. Eternals is the kind of early Phase 4 movie...
MOVIES
IGN

Batgirl: The Entire Cast of the HBO Max Movie (So Far)

The Batgirl cast is shaping up to have several heavy hitters, plus a few unexpected stars, including Michael Keaton, J.K. Simmons, and even Brendan Fraser. Thus far, it's not quite the epic-sized Bat-family you might be expecting, but Batman movies have typically never gotten quite the size of an Avengers ensemble. As you might expect from the title, Batgirl (premiering on HBO Max) will follow Barbara Gordon's origin story as the young caped crusader, heir, and student to Bruce Wayne's crime-fighting empire. Written by Birds of Prey and Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Batgirl follows Barbara Gordon as she "discovers" the Batgirl side of her identity.
MOVIES
theaureview.com

HBO Max’s Peacemaker Premiere Review: “a sure-fire hit with razor-sharp dialogue”

This is a spoiler-free review of the first three episodes of Peacemaker. The show premieres on Binge January 13. The Suicide Squad went down as one of 2021’s best comic book movies. The soft reboot helmed by James Gunn won over critics and audiences with its hyperviolent scenes and adult tone. Gunn further expands the universe with John Cena’s character Peacemaker starring in his own spinoff show. The show utilises the same formula as the film, although leaning more heavily into adult territory through language, violence and some dark themes that aren’t often explored in superhero television.
TV SERIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
733K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy