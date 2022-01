Lane 8 introduces the new year with his annual Winter Mixtape. This one is a stunning mix of just over three hours and is the perfect way to captivate the snowy winter vibes. It features about 50 tracks with several unknown IDs. Fans of his look forward to these mixtapes that happen every season. He features several albums and labels as well from his This Never Happened, Rose Avenue by Rufus Du Sol, Anjunadeep, Enhanced, and more.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO