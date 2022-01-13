RIP Ronnie Spector

There are just no words to express how much I loved Ronnie Spector. I am so sorry to hear she’s died at age 78. She was a warrior. She was the voice of the Wall of Sound, the leader of the Ronettes, the prize jewel in Phil Spector’s crazy crown of thorns. As Keith Richards wrote in his book, “Life,” she taught the Rolling Stones how to dance, literally how to perform. (see story below) Ronnie never retired. She sued Phil and won. She married Jonathan Greenfield, and they were very happy.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO