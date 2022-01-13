ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIP Ronnie Spector

KABC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Undated) — Ronnie Spector, who’s best known for fronting the girl group The Ronettes...

www.kabc.com

Showbiz411

RIP Ronnie Spector, The Voice That Roared Over the Wall of Sound, Taught the Rolling Stones to Dance

There are just no words to express how much I loved Ronnie Spector. I am so sorry to hear she’s died at age 78. She was a warrior. She was the voice of the Wall of Sound, the leader of the Ronettes, the prize jewel in Phil Spector’s crazy crown of thorns. As Keith Richards wrote in his book, “Life,” she taught the Rolling Stones how to dance, literally how to perform. (see story below) Ronnie never retired. She sued Phil and won. She married Jonathan Greenfield, and they were very happy.
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Remembering Ronnie Spector

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share their memories of Ronnie Spector, who died yesterday at the age of 78. Later on, Dean talked about Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly getting engaged, Kevin Hart making a donation to Philadelphia students, and the debut of Adele’s new music video!
Ronnie Spector
