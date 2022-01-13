‘Queens’ Release New Music Videos “Best of Me” and Remy Ma’s Debut “Lady Z Strikes Back”

Rappers love boasting about being the baddest rap star on the HipHop scene. While very few can actually live up to their own hype, others back up their claims. For instance, Remy Ma has earned the reputation of being one of the fiercest female emcees from Bronx, NY. She’s also one of the first female rappers to work with Fat Joe’s record label group, Terror Squad. Not only that, but she’s worked with some GOAT rap stars, such as Jay-Z and Nas, including Big Pun himself. While having worked with a lot of big names in the industry, she also has a solid pen game. Now the rapper claims that everyone is afraid of her rhyming skills.

HIP HOP ・ 29 DAYS AGO