France seems intent on using its Council of the European Union presidency to tighten its slipping grip on Africa and to catalyze increased European integration. As the world's bread basket, Africa has long fed the coffers of French industry, from defense to natural resources. Paris has traditionally considered itself to be a privileged partner of the continent, and particularly of its former colonies. With France itself being relatively resource poor, the relationships are considered critical to France's own sovereignty. If France can call the shots with its African partners, then it doesn't need to hunt for resources on less friendly grounds over which it has much less leverage and control. And now it also gets to call the shots for Europe - at least temporarily. And Macron certainly isn't going to let that opportunity go to waste.

CHINA ・ 11 HOURS AGO