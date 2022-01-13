Winter Storm Warning issued for Codington, Day, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS

Prince Harry is appealing a decision barring him from paying for his own police protection when he and his family visit the United Kingdom. Harry filed a judicial review last September after the U.K. government dismissed his request to finance his own police protection on two different occasions, according to a statement from the prince’s legal spokesperson posted to Twitter by a Harper's Bazaar editor. The judicial review is just coming to light now following a leak in the British press, Reuters reported, citing Harry’s lawyers.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO