Denzel Washington confirms Equalizer 3 as his next film

Denzel Washington, one of the most esteemed and awarded/compensated actors of all time, is shockingly down to Earth. Not in the sense that he can relate to your day-to-day — he’s been an A-list actor with the mansion and lifestyle since the 1990s — but because he comes to everything he does curious and ready to engage. Like this interview. Instead of delivering rehearsed on-brand answers to softball questions, Washington wants to have a real discussion, meaning, sometimes, he fires questions right back. He’s not an asshole about it, at all. He’s just — Denzel, a guy just as curious about you as he is about himself. The two-time Oscar winner, 67, is back in contention this year thanks to his broodingly homicidal turn as a power-mad Scottish nobleman in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, which streams on Apple TV+ on January 14. His take on the performance, near-universally hailed by critics is something he shakes off, saying “I was miscast,” with straight-faced honesty. “Yeah, that’s what I told Joel. That’s a true story, you can ask him. I was like, ‘I think I was miscast, Joel.’ That’s what I thought.”

